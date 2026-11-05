Winn-Dixie donates $50,000 to aid Brevard County Flood Recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie and the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation are contributing $50,000 to support relief and recovery efforts for Florida families affected by recent severe flooding in Brevard County.

The donation includes $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund disaster response operations and $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to provide food assistance to residents impacted by the flooding.

The contribution is part of Winn-Dixie's broader commitment to disaster preparedness and community recovery across Florida, where the grocer has maintained deep ties for decades. Company officials said the funding is intended to help families access critical resources as they recover from the effects of the storm.

The latest donation also builds on Winn-Dixie's longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross. Earlier this year, the company provided $150,000 to support disaster relief and preparedness initiatives throughout the state. That investment is helping the Red Cross deliver emergency shelter, essential supplies and recovery services to Floridians affected by flooding and other emergencies.

"As a hometown grocer with deep roots in Florida, Winn-Dixie is proud to support organizations that help neighbors through difficult times," the company said, emphasizing the importance of community partnerships that provide assistance before, during and after disasters.

The funding comes as relief organizations continue to assist residents in Brevard County and other areas affected by extreme weather events across Florida. Winn-Dixie said supporting local communities during times of need remains a key part of its mission.