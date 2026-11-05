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27 brands bring fresh ideas to Founders’ Innovation Day
By MMR,6 days ago
Founders’ Innovation Day 2026: Featured brands
Founders’ Innovation Day brings emerging brands together with retail leaders for a day of insights, connections and opportunities to scale. Explore 27 brands featured in retailmediaIQ’s event supplier showcase.
About Founders’ Innovation Day →
Explore the featured suppliers
Greater Than
GREATER THAN is a functional hydration beverage, liquid from the land, made from coconut water and fruit juice.Visit website →
VegaJelly
VegaJelly is a natural origin, plant-based alternative for moisturizers and lip balms.Visit website →
Neil Jones
The Neil Jones Food Company has been a leading supplier of premium quality California tomato & Pacific Northwest fruit products in the US and International markets for over 50 years.Visit website →
McClure Company
Founded in 2006 by brothers Bob and Joe McClure, McClure’s Pickles started with their great- grandmother Lala’s family recipe and summers spent pickling in Michigan.Visit website →
The Dancing Blender
The Dancing Blender creates functional smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and power shots.Visit website →
Cue
Cue was created to rethink the way we experience fragrance at home.Visit website →
The Gluten Free Bar
At The GFB, we make our Ridiculously Tasty and Protein-Packed Bites in a variety of flavors and pack sizes — right-sized for lunchboxes, gym bags, and the whole family.Visit website →
FreshScents
Fresh Scents is a proven, incremental growth driver in home fragrance, delivering up to 25% of category sales and 7-figures for many retailers.Visit website →
Simply So
Rice just got cooler. Simply So redefines rice for the modern kitchen.Visit website →
Sweetums
Sweetums is a fast-growing beauty and personal care brand making self-care sexy and convenient.Visit website →
Enviroscent
Enviroscent is a better-for-you fragrance brand creating cleaner, non-toxic scent solutions for the home, car, and pet spaces.Visit website →
Fable Beard
Fable Beard Co. is a premium men’s grooming brand that transforms everyday routines into unforgettable adventures.Visit website →
Sempio
Sempio brings the authentic flavors of Korea to kitchens everywhere.Visit website →
Setex
Setex Technologies incorporates a patented anti-slip gecko-inspired material platform into consumer products that keep things in their place and people in control.Visit website →
Good Natured Brands
Good Natured Brand helps people build homes beyond clean by turning everyday home care into a sensory experience.Visit website →
PhoLocious LLC
PhoLicious is a family-founded food company bringing authentic Vietnamese flavors to convenient, premium meals.Visit website →
Alchemy of Food
Alchemy of Food is building the next generation of pantry staples: globally inspired, chef- crafted condiments for consumers who refuse to choose between real ingredients and incredible flavor.Visit website →
NAD4ME
NAD4Me is the drink for the longevity generation. It's the first stimulant-free cellular energy drink, powered by NAD+ and key cellular molecules.Visit website →
Optimal Human
Optimal Human exists to fill the nutritional gaps modern diets leave behind.Visit website →
XACA
XACA is where heritage meets innovation. Drawing on the culinary legacy of Oaxaca, we’ve crafted a line of corn tortilla chips made from Non-GMO avocado oil or grass-fed beef tallow, elevating the snack aisle with bold flavors,…Visit website →
Aayu Biosciences
AAYU Biosciences develops clinically effective botanical nutraceuticals powered by science-first Ayurveda.Visit website →
Lure Drinks
THE BOTANICAL TEA STORY Natural Refreshment, Reimagined.Visit website →
Ernie Els Pet Products
Ernie’s creates premium dog and cat treats made with human-grade ingredients and novel proteins.Visit website →
Venture Food & Beverage
Klēn brings bold flavor and everyday wellness together through refreshing, delicious functional beverages.Visit website →
Alter Eco
Alter Eco is a purpose-driven brand creating irresistibly delicious, organic chocolate and snacks that are better for people and the planet.Visit website →
Ancient Crunch
MASA makes traditional tortilla chips with rich corn flavor and a deeply satisfying crunch.Visit website →
Maneki Japan
Diapers that never learned to be bulky. Japanese tech.Visit website →
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