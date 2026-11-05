27 brands bring fresh ideas to Founders’ Innovation Day

Founders’ Innovation Day brings emerging brands together with retail leaders for a day of insights, connections and opportunities to scale. Explore 27 brands featured in retailmediaIQ’s event supplier showcase.

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Explore the featured suppliers

Greater Than

GREATER THAN is a functional hydration beverage, liquid from the land, made from coconut water and fruit juice.

VegaJelly

VegaJelly is a natural origin, plant-based alternative for moisturizers and lip balms.

Neil Jones

The Neil Jones Food Company has been a leading supplier of premium quality California tomato & Pacific Northwest fruit products in the US and International markets for over 50 years.

McClure Company

Founded in 2006 by brothers Bob and Joe McClure, McClure’s Pickles started with their great- grandmother Lala’s family recipe and summers spent pickling in Michigan.

The Dancing Blender

The Dancing Blender creates functional smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and power shots.

Cue

Cue was created to rethink the way we experience fragrance at home.

The Gluten Free Bar

At The GFB, we make our Ridiculously Tasty and Protein-Packed Bites in a variety of flavors and pack sizes — right-sized for lunchboxes, gym bags, and the whole family.

FreshScents

Fresh Scents is a proven, incremental growth driver in home fragrance, delivering up to 25% of category sales and 7-figures for many retailers.

Simply So

Rice just got cooler. Simply So redefines rice for the modern kitchen.

Sweetums

Sweetums is a fast-growing beauty and personal care brand making self-care sexy and convenient.

Enviroscent

Enviroscent is a better-for-you fragrance brand creating cleaner, non-toxic scent solutions for the home, car, and pet spaces.

Fable Beard

Fable Beard Co. is a premium men’s grooming brand that transforms everyday routines into unforgettable adventures.

Sempio

Sempio brings the authentic flavors of Korea to kitchens everywhere.

Setex

Setex Technologies incorporates a patented anti-slip gecko-inspired material platform into consumer products that keep things in their place and people in control.

Good Natured Brands

Good Natured Brand helps people build homes beyond clean by turning everyday home care into a sensory experience.

PhoLocious LLC

PhoLicious is a family-founded food company bringing authentic Vietnamese flavors to convenient, premium meals.

Alchemy of Food

Alchemy of Food is building the next generation of pantry staples: globally inspired, chef- crafted condiments for consumers who refuse to choose between real ingredients and incredible flavor.

NAD4ME

NAD4Me is the drink for the longevity generation. It's the first stimulant-free cellular energy drink, powered by NAD+ and key cellular molecules.

Optimal Human

Optimal Human exists to fill the nutritional gaps modern diets leave behind.

XACA

XACA is where heritage meets innovation. Drawing on the culinary legacy of Oaxaca, we’ve crafted a line of corn tortilla chips made from Non-GMO avocado oil or grass-fed beef tallow, elevating the snack aisle with bold flavors,…

Aayu Biosciences

AAYU Biosciences develops clinically effective botanical nutraceuticals powered by science-first Ayurveda.

Lure Drinks

THE BOTANICAL TEA STORY Natural Refreshment, Reimagined.

Ernie Els Pet Products

Ernie’s creates premium dog and cat treats made with human-grade ingredients and novel proteins.

Venture Food & Beverage

Klēn brings bold flavor and everyday wellness together through refreshing, delicious functional beverages.

Alter Eco

Alter Eco is a purpose-driven brand creating irresistibly delicious, organic chocolate and snacks that are better for people and the planet.

Ancient Crunch

MASA makes traditional tortilla chips with rich corn flavor and a deeply satisfying crunch.

Maneki Japan

Diapers that never learned to be bulky. Japanese tech.

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