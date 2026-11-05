CRN review backs creatine safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) has released an updated scientific assessment reaffirming the safety of creatine monohydrate, citing decades of clinical research as consumer interest in the supplement expands beyond traditional sports nutrition markets.

The review, published as part of the fourth edition of Vitamin and Mineral Safety, analyzed 162 clinical studies and found no serious adverse events linked to creatine monohydrate supplementation. The findings support increasing the highest observed intake (HOI) for supplemental creatine monohydrate in adults from 5 grams to 10 grams per day.

The HOI represents the highest intake supported by studies of acceptable quality when no adverse health effects have been observed. It is not necessarily a recommended daily dose.

The assessment updates CRN’s 2006 creatine safety evaluation, incorporating two decades of additional research. It comes as creatine gains attention for potential applications in healthy aging, women’s health, and cognitive function, broadening its appeal beyond athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

“The science is clear: creatine has a strong safety record backed by decades of rigorous clinical research,” said Andrea Wong, senior vice president and chief science officer at CRN. “The latest findings reinforce its strong safety record and demonstrate just how far the science has advanced, providing a solid foundation for evaluating creatine safety as its use expands beyond sports nutrition.”

The updated chapter also reflects CRN’s efforts to broaden its safety evaluations beyond traditional vitamins and minerals to include bioactive compounds commonly found in dietary supplements.

Funded by a grant from the CRN Foundation, the project aims to provide updated scientific guidance as supplement manufacturers and retailers respond to growing consumer demand for products that support health and wellness.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get the weekly Mass Market Retailers newsletter delivered straight to your inbox.

Submit Your Press Release

Have news to share? Send us your press releases and announcements.