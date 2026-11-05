Doug Baker appointed to lead FMI’s industry relations practice

ARLINGTON, Va. – Today, FMI – The Food Industry Association announces the appointment of Doug Baker to senior vice president, industry relations & chief collaboration officer, positioning him to lead the next chapter of FMI’s industry collaboration strategy and strengthen the association’s role as a convener of retailers, wholesalers, product suppliers and other partners, while advancing initiatives that create member value and support the growth and performance of the food industry. Baker will assume these duties, effective December 1.

Doug Baker

“The challenges and opportunities facing our industry increasingly require collaboration across the entire food marketplace,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI. “Our ability to bring together our members and other industry partners around shared priorities is one of FMI’s greatest strengths. Doug will provide continuity in these efforts and help us build on that foundation by deepening engagement across our membership and turning collaboration into practical solutions that strengthen business performance, create greater member value and position our industry for continued growth.”

Sarasin continued, “Mark Baum leaves a lasting legacy at FMI after serving in this capacity for 12 years. His leadership strengthened the trust our members place in this association, and I am grateful for his dedication and thought leadership. Doug is ready to step into this role, bringing experience on both the retail/wholesale and manufacturing sides of the industry, deep relationships across our membership and the credibility to keep this work moving forward.”

Baker will provide strategic leadership for FMI’s Board-level committees, associate member councils, and key member communities focused on merchandising, supply chain, fresh foods, private brands, information technology, and business continuity functions. He will also oversee business development strategies related to these communities, identifying new opportunities to strengthen member value, expand industry engagement and generate revenue in support of FMI’s mission.

Prior to joining FMI in 2013, Baker spent more than two decades in retail and consumer products, including senior sales leadership roles at Federated Group, where he led a $1 billion private-brand business portfolio. Earlier in his career, he held customer business and sales roles with Kraft/Nabisco and began his food industry career in retail operations with Fry’s Foods Stores, a division of Kroger.