The Hershey Company unwraps festive offerings for the 2026 holiday season

HERSHEY, Pa – From the first candy dish set out for the season to the last stocking filled, The Hershey Co. is bringing a little more magic to every holiday moment. The 2026 lineup blends playful new treats, festive flavors, seasonal shapes and sweet-and-salty snacks, including Hershey's Kisses Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie candies, KIT KAT® Santa and Reindeer and Reese's Reindeer Mix—for treating, baking, entertaining, gifting and sharing.

As families adapt holiday traditions to fit their lives, familiar rituals still matter: 78% of parents say replicating childhood traditions is important1, while 62% of parents with children under 18 have modified traditions to better fit their lifestyles.

Hershey's 2026 portfolio brings both together, pairing familiar brands and seasonal traditions with playful new products designed for how people celebrate today. Because however the season takes shape, the holidays start with Hershey.

"People are finding new ways to make holiday traditions fit their lives while holding onto the moments and favorites they love," said Samantha Siegal, Senior Director, Marketing, The Hershey Company. "Our holiday portfolio brings both together, pairing familiar favorites with playful flavors, new formats and sweet-and-salty choices for the way people gather, give and celebrate today."

New innovations and assortments bring that variety to holiday giftings and gatherings all season long, including:

Hershey's Kisses Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie : A limited-edition Hershey's Kisses flavor inspired by Cindy-Lou Who from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! pairing strawberry and sugar cookie notes in festive foils fit for the season. The seasonal bag adds playful color and sweet storybook spirit to candy dishes, baking moments and sharing occasions.

: A limited-edition Hershey's Kisses flavor inspired by Cindy-Lou Who from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! pairing strawberry and sugar cookie notes in festive foils fit for the season. The seasonal bag adds playful color and sweet storybook spirit to candy dishes, baking moments and sharing occasions. Hershey's Hugs Max the Dog Foils: A merry take on classic Hershey'sHugs candies, wrapped in Max the Dog foils from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! that brings a wink of Who-ville charm to the holiday portfolio. The shareable bag is ready to brighten candy dishes, seasonal gatherings and giftable moments with a little extra grin-worthy magic.

A merry take on classic Hershey'sHugs candies, wrapped in Max the Dog foils from Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! that brings a wink of Who-ville charm to the holiday portfolio. The shareable bag is ready to brighten candy dishes, seasonal gatherings and giftable moments with a little extra grin-worthy magic. KIT KAT ® Santa & Reindeer: Classic crispy KIT KAT ® wafers covered in smooth milk chocolate return in festive Santa and, this time, he's joined by his reindeer! Available in multiple pack types, the seasonal format adds a playful dash of workshop-ready cheer to individual treats, sharing and gifting.

Classic crispy KIT KAT wafers covered in smooth milk chocolate return in festive Santa and, this time, he's joined by his reindeer! Available in multiple pack types, the seasonal format adds a playful dash of workshop-ready cheer to individual treats, sharing and gifting. Reese's Reindeer Mix: A festive sweet-and-salty mix featuring milk chocolate-drizzled popcorn, Reese's baking chips, Reese's Mini Trees and Reese'sPieces Candy. The resealable pouch is built for holiday snacking, sharing and gifting, with a merry mix of textures that feels made for movie nights and fireside gatherings.

Expanding Holiday Snacking with Salty Favorites

Holiday snacking extends well beyond the candy dish. As consumers move through movie nights, gatherings, entertaining and everyday seasonal moments, Hershey is expanding the portfolio with salty and sweet-and-salty options, including: SkinnyPop Elf Maple Syrup Kettle Corn: For a festive twist on a feel-good favorite, we took a page from Buddy the Elf's playbook to bring you a sweet, crunchy and seriously satisfying Maple Syrup flavored Kettle Popcorn. Straight from the bag, with your favorite Christmas movie, it's the snack you'll keep reaching for, after the credits have rolled. Son of a nutcracker, it's good.

LesserEvil Himalayan Sweetness Popcorn:LesserEvil popcorn brings a lighter, better-for-you salty snack into winter celebrations. The individually portioned format works across school events, holiday gatherings, seasonal entertaining and everyday enjoyment throughout the season, adding an easy sprinkle of sweet-and-salty cheer.

Returning Holiday Magic with Seasonal Shapes and Beloved Chocolate Favorites

Some traditions don't need reinventing, just new ways to enjoy them. Hershey's returning seasonal shapes signal the holidays with the familiar brands and flavors consumers love, including:

Reese's Peanut Butter Trees: O Reese's Tree, O Reese's Tree, how delicious are your branches. The holiday classic is back and as sweet as ever, with smooth peanut butter covered in delectable milk chocolate. Buy these Reese's Peanut Butter Trees for stuffing stockings, filling the candy dish or stocking your pantry for sweet snacking all winter long.

O Reese's Tree, O Reese's Tree, how delicious are your branches. The holiday classic is back and as sweet as ever, with smooth peanut butter covered in delectable milk chocolate. Buy these Reese's Peanut Butter Trees for stuffing stockings, filling the candy dish or stocking your pantry for sweet snacking all winter long. Reese's Mini Trees: Unwrapped mini Reese's Trees bring the classic chocolate-and-peanut butter combination into a festive seasonal shape. The resealable pouch is made for treating yourself, gifting and holiday sharing, bringing back a beloved tree-shaped treat that feels right at home under the lights.

Unwrapped mini Reese's Trees bring the classic chocolate-and-peanut butter combination into a festive seasonal shape. The resealable pouch is made for treating yourself, gifting and holiday sharing, bringing back a beloved tree-shaped treat that feels right at home under the lights. Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie: Warm snickerdoodle cookie flavor meets classic Hershey'sKisses candies in a festive seasonal bag. The format brings nostalgic baked-cookie warmth to candy dishes, sharing occasions and holiday baking moments, like a fresh-from-the-oven favorite wrapped in foil.

Warm snickerdoodle cookie flavor meets classic Hershey'sKisses candies in a festive seasonal bag. The format brings nostalgic baked-cookie warmth to candy dishes, sharing occasions and holiday baking moments, like a fresh-from-the-oven favorite wrapped in foil. KIT KAT ® Peppermint Stick: Crisp KIT KAT ® wafers meet bright peppermint flavor in a festive standard-size bar. Also available in snack size, the seasonal format offers a refreshing twist for stockings, candy dishes and individual treats, with a cool snap made for the holidays.

Crisp KIT KAT wafers meet bright peppermint flavor in a festive standard-size bar. Also available in snack size, the seasonal format offers a refreshing twist for stockings, candy dishes and individual treats, with a cool snap made for the holidays. Hershey's Grinch Milk Chocolate Bar: Creamy Hershey's milk chocolate bars feature festive Grinch packaging in a giftable 6-pack. The multipack is sized for stockings, sharing and small holiday gifts, adding a mischievous pop of holiday character to a classic chocolate favorite.

Something New for Every Holiday Occasion

Hershey is there for every holiday moment, from sparking the season, from early planning and festive discoveries to baking, gifting, filling stockings and creating magic together. Playful flavors, beloved brands and convenient formats help make every celebration feel special through the final gift exchange.

This season, Hershey's Kisses is taking its iconic foil beyond the candy bowl with a limited-edition holiday gift-wrapping foil kit. Inspired by the festive foils and iconic Hershey's Kisses branding, the new wrapping foil kit brings the joy of unwrapping Hershey's Kisses to the presents under the tree. You can purchase yours at shop.hersheys.com/holiday on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

For more information on our products, please visit https://www.hersheyland.com/holiday