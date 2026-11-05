RITZ tackles big game excitement with bite-sized fun

EAST HANOVER, N.J. – RITZCrackers, America's favorite cracker, will take on the Big Game on Feb. 14, 2027, for a third consecutive year with a 30-second advertisement airing during the second quarter. This year, the RITZ brand is shifting the spotlight to its small-but-mighty RITZ Bits portfolio, featuring RITZ Bits Cracker Sandwiches and RITZ Drizzled Minis Crackers — two fun and delicious snacks that are great for munching.

Over the past two years, the RITZ brand has been on a journey to evolve into a modern savory snacking powerhouse, and the Big Game has been an important part of that effort. The brand's first two appearances with RITZSalty Club in 2025 and RITZ Party in 2026 delivered positive returns for the brand.

The RITZ brand's diverse portfolio seeks to address changing consumer snacking habits. After all, the RITZ brand is up for anything — any appetite and any occasion — with a snack that fits any moment.

Within the portfolio, RITZ Bits products are favorites for on-the-go, while hanging with friends or watching a game. They have the rich, salty, golden-baked taste of RITZ® Crackers in a bite-sized snack that's paired with a variety of fillings such as peanut butter or cheese. For a sweet-and-salty combo, RITZ Drizzled Minis Crackers add either fudge or caramel flavored coatings.

"The RITZ Bits portfolio has been a powerful growth engine for the brand and for the category at large, with double-digit growth every year for the past five years. Now is the time to double down because there is still significant opportunity to grow awareness and trial," said Steven Saenen, Category President, Savory Snacking. "There's no better way to introduce people to RITZ Bits than by putting them front and center in the RITZ brand's Big Game ad."

Created by 72andSunny and produced by Publicis Production, the 2027 Big Game spot will be supported by a campaign spanning social and digital platforms, paid media, PR and retail. The campaign will help the RITZ brand reach consumers across generations, cultures and households wherever they plan to celebrate game day.

For more information and updates on the Big Game ad, fans can visit RITZCrackers at www.tasteofwelcome.com and follow the brand on Facebook @RITZCrackers, Twitter/X @RITZCrackers, TikTok @theritzcrackerofficial or on Instagram @RITZcrackers to be among the first to know about future brand news.