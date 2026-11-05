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RangeMe Top Brands: Health & Beauty Care
By MMR,3 days ago
RangeMe tracks buyer activity across profiles of the 90,000 brands on its platform to see which ones are garnering the most interest among retailers. The Top 50 Brands chart represents those brands that have driven the most engagement from buyers that are actively searching for new products, and is a leading indicator of the types of products we can expect to see on store shelves in the coming months and years.
Brand selection is determined by the number of approved submissions from RangeMe's Immediate Opportunity campaigns. These are campaigns hosted by retailers via RangeMe to meet a specific need – typically category-focused or around a theme such as sustainability, private label or supplier diversity. RangeMe hosted 518 campaigns in 2025, drawing over 55,000 submissions and 10,500 approvals from retailers (approvals mean that the suppliers have been invited to the next step in the buyer's decision-making process, such as sample requests or a meeting). All RangeMe Starter, Premium and Pro subscribers can submit products to Immediate Opportunities. Also factored into the selections are positive buyer actions on RangeMe Brand Profile pages – such as sample requests, messaging activity, meeting requests, and product saves.
Based on these criteria, each month MMR will feature the Top 50 RangeMe brands, with a focus on Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty Care, and General Merchandise categories. The categories will rotate every month – with each category being featured once per quarter – and will appear in the Research section of MMR's website as well as in select print editions of the magazine.
This month, we are featuring the RangeMe Top 50 Brands in Health & Beauty Care based on buyer activity reporting on the 90 day period ending October 22, 2026.
1.
KARADA LLC
2.
QualityStar
3.
ModBalls
4.
todo - GLP-1 protein & fiber shakes
5.
PWR^UP PROTEIN CHOCOLATE FLAVORED DIPS & POWDERS
6.
Crushed Tonic
7.
Codeage
8.
BEE & YOU
9.
MJM Sourcing, LLC
10.
Healhee
11.
Vianda
12.
Lifeguard
13.
Brim Coffee Gummies
14.
LiveComplete
15.
Nuez Acres®
16.
Connect You America
17.
Joe'y
18.
Isabella's Clearly
19.
OKAY
20.
WENDALA'S®
21.
Nudora Wellness
22.
Munch Better
23.
The Smelly Sasquatch
24.
Smarter Snacks
25.
Indus Farms Superfoods
26.
Feelz
27.
Absurd Snacks
28.
Energy Rocks
29.
Mom Bomb
30.
Flings
31.
Sprigs Life Inc
32.
BRAVEN Bar
33.
The Meal Bar
34.
SkyPop Protein Soda
35.
Aonic
36.
Vitasana
37.
DRINKLITS Electrolyte Tablets for Hydration
38.
Nekteck
39.
MYND Drinks
40.
AAYU Biosciences
41.
Komal Herbals
42.
DANORAS LLC
43.
JiMMYBAR! FUNCTIONAL PROTEIN
44.
Tsoji & Co.
45.
SaltWTR + SUPA Creatine
46.
NutriHugs
47.
Tidetreats
48.
Crisp Power
49.
Wild Society Nutrition
50.
Leaping Lynx
*RangeMe Verified™ mark confirms that the brand and their product(s) meet certain standards and requirements that RangeMe's retail partners look for before doing business.
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