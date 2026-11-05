RangeMe Top Brands: Health & Beauty Care

RangeMe tracks buyer activity across profiles of the 90,000 brands on its platform to see which ones are garnering the most interest among retailers. The Top 50 Brands chart represents those brands that have driven the most engagement from buyers that are actively searching for new products, and is a leading indicator of the types of products we can expect to see on store shelves in the coming months and years.

Brand selection is determined by the number of approved submissions from RangeMe's Immediate Opportunity campaigns. These are campaigns hosted by retailers via RangeMe to meet a specific need – typically category-focused or around a theme such as sustainability, private label or supplier diversity. RangeMe hosted 518 campaigns in 2025, drawing over 55,000 submissions and 10,500 approvals from retailers (approvals mean that the suppliers have been invited to the next step in the buyer's decision-making process, such as sample requests or a meeting). All RangeMe Starter, Premium and Pro subscribers can submit products to Immediate Opportunities. Also factored into the selections are positive buyer actions on RangeMe Brand Profile pages – such as sample requests, messaging activity, meeting requests, and product saves.

Based on these criteria, each month MMR will feature the Top 50 RangeMe brands, with a focus on Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty Care, and General Merchandise categories. The categories will rotate every month – with each category being featured once per quarter – and will appear in the Research section of MMR's website as well as in select print editions of the magazine.

This month, we are featuring the RangeMe Top 50 Brands in Health & Beauty Care based on buyer activity reporting on the 90 day period ending October 22, 2026.

1. KARADA LLC First Aid

RangeMe Verified 2. QualityStar Supplements

RangeMe Verified 3. ModBalls Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 4. todo - GLP-1 protein & fiber shakes Weight & Nutrition 5. PWR^UP PROTEIN CHOCOLATE FLAVORED DIPS & POWDERS Weight & Nutrition 6. Crushed Tonic Supplements

RangeMe Verified 7. Codeage Supplements

RangeMe Verified 8. BEE & YOU Supplements

RangeMe Verified 9. MJM Sourcing, LLC Weight & Nutrition 10. Healhee Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 11. Vianda Supplements

RangeMe Verified 12. Lifeguard Skin Care 13. Brim Coffee Gummies Supplements 14. LiveComplete Weight & Nutrition 15. Nuez Acres® Skin Care 16. Connect You America Supplements 17. Joe'y Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 18. Isabella's Clearly Skin Care

RangeMe Verified 19. OKAY Hair Care

RangeMe Verified 20. WENDALA'S® Bath & Body

RangeMe Verified 21. Nudora Wellness Supplements

RangeMe Verified 22. Munch Better Weight & Nutrition 23. The Smelly Sasquatch Spa & Massage 24. Smarter Snacks Weight & Nutrition 25. Indus Farms Superfoods Weight & Nutrition 26. Feelz Supplements 27. Absurd Snacks Weight & Nutrition 28. Energy Rocks Supplements 29. Mom Bomb Bath & Body

RangeMe Verified 30. Flings Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 31. Sprigs Life Inc Supplements

RangeMe Verified 32. BRAVEN Bar Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 33. The Meal Bar Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 34. SkyPop Protein Soda Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 35. Aonic Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 36. Vitasana Skin Care

RangeMe Verified 37. DRINKLITS Electrolyte Tablets for Hydration Supplements

RangeMe Verified 38. Nekteck Spa & Massage

RangeMe Verified 39. MYND Drinks Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 40. AAYU Biosciences Supplements

RangeMe Verified 41. Komal Herbals Supplements

RangeMe Verified 42. DANORAS LLC First Aid

RangeMe Verified 43. JiMMYBAR! FUNCTIONAL PROTEIN Weight & Nutrition 44. Tsoji & Co. Bath & Body 45. SaltWTR + SUPA Creatine Supplements 46. NutriHugs Supplements 47. Tidetreats Weight & Nutrition 48. Crisp Power Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 49. Wild Society Nutrition Weight & Nutrition

RangeMe Verified 50. Leaping Lynx Supplements

RangeMe Verified

*RangeMe Verified™ mark confirms that the brand and their product(s) meet certain standards and requirements that RangeMe's retail partners look for before doing business.

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