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RangeMe Top Brands: Health & Beauty Care

By MMR,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5Vlz_1GnHienE00

RangeMe tracks buyer activity across profiles of the 90,000 brands on its platform to see which ones are garnering the most interest among retailers. The Top 50 Brands chart represents those brands that have driven the most engagement from buyers that are actively searching for new products, and is a leading indicator of the types of products we can expect to see on store shelves in the coming months and years.

Brand selection is determined by the number of approved submissions from RangeMe's Immediate Opportunity campaigns. These are campaigns hosted by retailers via RangeMe to meet a specific need – typically category-focused or around a theme such as sustainability, private label or supplier diversity. RangeMe hosted 518 campaigns in 2025, drawing over 55,000 submissions and 10,500 approvals from retailers (approvals mean that the suppliers have been invited to the next step in the buyer's decision-making process, such as sample requests or a meeting). All RangeMe Starter, Premium and Pro subscribers can submit products to Immediate Opportunities. Also factored into the selections are positive buyer actions on RangeMe Brand Profile pages – such as sample requests, messaging activity, meeting requests, and product saves.

Based on these criteria, each month MMR will feature the Top 50 RangeMe brands, with a focus on Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty Care, and General Merchandise categories. The categories will rotate every month – with each category being featured once per quarter – and will appear in the Research section of MMR's website as well as in select print editions of the magazine.

This month, we are featuring the RangeMe Top 50 Brands in Health & Beauty Care based on buyer activity reporting on the 90 day period ending October 22, 2026.

1.

KARADA LLC

  • First Aid
  • RangeMe Verified

2.

QualityStar

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

3.

ModBalls

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

4.

todo - GLP-1 protein & fiber shakes

  • Weight & Nutrition

5.

PWR^UP PROTEIN CHOCOLATE FLAVORED DIPS & POWDERS

  • Weight & Nutrition

6.

Crushed Tonic

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

7.

Codeage

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

8.

BEE & YOU

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

9.

MJM Sourcing, LLC

  • Weight & Nutrition

10.

Healhee

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

11.

Vianda

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

12.

Lifeguard

  • Skin Care

13.

Brim Coffee Gummies

  • Supplements

14.

LiveComplete

  • Weight & Nutrition

15.

Nuez Acres®

  • Skin Care

16.

Connect You America

  • Supplements

17.

Joe'y

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

18.

Isabella's Clearly

  • Skin Care
  • RangeMe Verified

19.

OKAY

  • Hair Care
  • RangeMe Verified

20.

WENDALA'S®

  • Bath & Body
  • RangeMe Verified

21.

Nudora Wellness

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

22.

Munch Better

  • Weight & Nutrition

23.

The Smelly Sasquatch

  • Spa & Massage

24.

Smarter Snacks

  • Weight & Nutrition

25.

Indus Farms Superfoods

  • Weight & Nutrition

26.

Feelz

  • Supplements

27.

Absurd Snacks

  • Weight & Nutrition

28.

Energy Rocks

  • Supplements

29.

Mom Bomb

  • Bath & Body
  • RangeMe Verified

30.

Flings

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

31.

Sprigs Life Inc

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

32.

BRAVEN Bar

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

33.

The Meal Bar

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

34.

SkyPop Protein Soda

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

35.

Aonic

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

36.

Vitasana

  • Skin Care
  • RangeMe Verified

37.

DRINKLITS Electrolyte Tablets for Hydration

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

38.

Nekteck

  • Spa & Massage
  • RangeMe Verified

39.

MYND Drinks

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

40.

AAYU Biosciences

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

41.

Komal Herbals

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

42.

DANORAS LLC

  • First Aid
  • RangeMe Verified

43.

JiMMYBAR! FUNCTIONAL PROTEIN

  • Weight & Nutrition

44.

Tsoji & Co.

  • Bath & Body

45.

SaltWTR + SUPA Creatine

  • Supplements

46.

NutriHugs

  • Supplements

47.

Tidetreats

  • Weight & Nutrition

48.

Crisp Power

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

49.

Wild Society Nutrition

  • Weight & Nutrition
  • RangeMe Verified

50.

Leaping Lynx

  • Supplements
  • RangeMe Verified

*RangeMe Verified™ mark confirms that the brand and their product(s) meet certain standards and requirements that RangeMe's retail partners look for before doing business.

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