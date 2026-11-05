Kroger makes Thanksgiving easy this year with ultimate convenience and seamless shopping

CINCINNAT – The Kroger Co. announced its Thanksgiving offerings centered on convenience, flexible feast sizes and effortless meal planning. Designed to meet customer needs across gatherings of any size, Kroger is eliminating holiday kitchen stress with convenient ready-to-eat meal solutions and intuitive, AI-powered planning tools.

"At Kroger, we believe Thanksgiving should be about celebrating together," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer. "We're focused on making holiday meals as simple and seamless as possible for gatherings of any size, ensuring our customers can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying the holiday with the people who matter most."

Ready-to-Eat Solutions and "Feast for a Few"

Whether rounding out a traditional Thanksgiving spread or building a right-sized dinner for a smaller gathering, Kroger's ready-to-heat assortment delivers classic holiday flavors with little cooking required. Customers can find these pre-packaged solutions directly in dedicated prepared-food sections and refrigerated cases across stores.

Free up valuable oven space by picking up convenient heat-and-eat holiday sides available in the fresh cases

For those celebrating solo or as a pair, build an intentional meal without leftover ingredient waste by pairing Kroger's fully cooked sliced turkey breast or rotisserie chicken with single-serve sides

Stop by the bakery tables for single-slice holiday pies – no need to purchase an entire pie

Smart Planning with the Kroger AI Shopping Assistant

Available across the Kroger Family of Companies websites and apps, the Kroger AI Shopping Assistant provides digital meal-planning support to streamline holiday grocery trips:

Snap a photo of a handwritten recipe, upload a grocery list, or paste a recipe URL to instantly build a cart, scale ingredient portions, and adapt dishes for dietary needs

Build a personalized Thanksgiving menu tailored directly to household size, dietary preferences, and budget

Seamless Shopping, Pickup, and Delivery

Whether shopping in-store, through Kroger.com, or via the Kroger app, customers can conveniently get what they need without having to choose between high quality and low prices. Shoppers can choose convenient curbside pickup or have their Thanksgiving groceries delivered directly to their doorstep in as little as 30 minutes. Customers can also access Kroger's full product assortment on-demand through DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats.

To begin holiday meal planning try the Kroger AI Shopping Assistant, visit Kroger.com or download the Kroger app.