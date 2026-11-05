The GIANT Company helps customers save this Thanksgiving with return of free turkey program

CARLISLE, Pa. – Just in time for Thanksgiving, The GIANT Company, known locally as GIANT and MARTIN’S is providing holiday savings for customers with the return of its free turkey program. From Nov. 6 through Nov. 26, customers who shop with their GIANT or MARTIN’S card can redeem CHOICE points toward a free turkey.

“We know families are looking for ways to get more value from every grocery trip, especially during the holiday season,” said Rebecca Lupfer, chief merchant, The GIANT Company. “That's why we're bringing back our Choice Rewards free turkey program and pairing it with everyday low prices throughout the store. From the centerpiece of the meal to the sides and desserts that bring everyone around the table, our GIANT and MARTIN'S stores are helping customers celebrate Thanksgiving for less.”

Customers can both activate their reward and redeem for their free turkey or alternative selection in stores or online. A current tally of a customer’s rewards points can be found at the bottom of their receipt or via the GIANT or MARTIN’S app.

To help their neighbors in need this holiday season, GIANT and MARTIN’S customers can also choose to donate their free turkey certificate to a local food bank at the register in-store.

For more information on the turkey redemption program, including how to donate a turkey certificate, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/free-turkey.

All GIANT and MARTIN’S stores are open on Thanksgiving until 3 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed.