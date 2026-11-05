YESLY Sparkling Protein Water hits shelves at Sprouts nationwide

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – YESLY, the modern functional beverage brand, announces the launch of YESLY Sparkling Protein Water, a clear, lightly sparkling beverage that delivers 20 grams of protein, zero sugar and 100 calories per 12 oz. can. Combining protein, electrolytes and essential vitamins in a refreshing, non-milky format, the new beverage offers a convenient alternative to traditional protein shakes and is available in five flavors.

Marking YESLY's entry into a new beverage category, Sparkling Protein Water will debut exclusively at approximately 500 Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide. Formulated with 20 grams of protein from whey and collagen, the beverage offers a lighter way to enjoy functional nutrition in a ready-to-drink format. The flavors include Kiwi Strawberry, Watermelon, Pomegranate Acai Blueberry, Berries & Cream and Shirley Temple.

Following its November retail debut at Sprouts Farmers Market, YESLY Sparkling Protein Water will expand availability to Amazon and TikTok Shop beginning in January 2027.

The launch coincides with YESLY's new partnerships with NCAA champion and 2:04 marathoner Charles Hicks and elite American marathoner Emma Bates. The partnerships mark another step in Yesly's investment in the running and endurance community, building a growing roster of long-term athlete partners united by a shared commitment to performance, consistency and the miles ahead.

Hicks joins YESLY at a defining point in his running career, while longtime partner Bates enters a new chapter as a new mother. Through these relationships, YESLY is investing in the athletes themselves and supporting journeys that extend well beyond race day.

"Charles and Emma understand that progress comes from showing up every day and trusting the process," said Scott Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of YESLY. "Even as their lives and goals evolve, they continue to find joy in the work. That mindset is at the heart of YESLY and makes Charles and Emma such natural partners for our brand as we introduce Sparkling Protein Water. Consumers will see them across our digital and social channels, retail initiatives, appearances and other brand activations in 2027."