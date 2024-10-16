Open in App
    • Mass Market Retailers

    Wearable and health technology sales surged in 2024 back-to-school season: Circana

    Mass Market Retailers,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVhRK_0w96OCVS00

    CHICAGO A new Circana report shows that back-to-school technology sales in the U.S increased modestly by 1% over last year, with average selling prices rising by 2%.

    Among the 24 technology category groups tracked, 15 groups experienced a year-over-year decline, while nine groups saw positive growth, reflecting the ongoing caution consumers are exercising in the current economic climate.

    Among the top performers, wearables and health technology revenue surged to $607.9 million, an increase of more than 26%, making them the strongest categories of the 2024 back-to-school season. Tablets also experienced significant growth, with a 17% rise in sales. This growth was fueled by a combination of end-of-life cycles for devices purchased during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic years and aggressive discounting across top-selling models.

    While the PC category as a whole experienced a slight downturn, key segments provided bright spots. Desktop revenue declined by 10%, yet gaming desktops saw a 27% revenue boost, driven by increased demand for high-performance setups. Meanwhile, notebook sales remained flat, though Windows-based devices outperformed other operating systems during the 2024 back-to-school period.

    “Consumers had their sights set on getting the most bang for their buck, leaning heavily on promotions this back-to-school season,” said Mike Crosby, executive director and industry analyst, B2B Technology, Circana. “As we move closer to the holiday season, we expect many shoppers to hold off on making larger tech purchases, particularly for higher-priced items, in anticipation of deeper discounts during Cyber Week. Retailers will need to be more strategic with their promotional offerings to capture the attention of these value-driven consumers.”

