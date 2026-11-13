Mason’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like talking to people and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles where you can grow your sales skills and bring home reliable pay.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Mason, WV

Type: Full-time (position may also be part-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and want steady hours with a mix of customer service, stocking, and light installs.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Mason, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour base + uncapped commission Listing says many employees earn about $17/hour meeting expectations, and top performers $30+/hour



Sell phones and wireless plans while helping customers pick the right tech. This one is great if you’re outgoing, love gadgets, and want uncapped commission, bonuses, benefits, and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often. Good luck, and don’t be shy about applying even if you don’t meet every single requirement.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.