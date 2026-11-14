Mason’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re new to the field or already have serious site experience. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CAC By Design

CAC By Design Location: Mason, OH (in person)

Mason, OH (in person) Type: Other / part-time (about 5–15 hours/week )

Other / part-time (about ) Pay: $15–$20/hour

Help with countertop and cabinet projects: move and stage materials, assist with installs, and keep sites clean and safe. Good fit if you’re strong, safety-minded, and want flexible hours, tools provided, and on-the-job training with room to grow.

Employer: Environmental And Safety Solutions, Inc.

Environmental And Safety Solutions, Inc. Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Field safety role on heavy commercial/industrial work, right next to a research and development facility. You’ll use your OSHA 30/510 and steel/structure experience to guide crews, give feedback, and help drive safer practices on site.

Employer: Azuria Water Solutions (Insituform Technologies LLC)

Azuria Water Solutions (Insituform Technologies LLC) Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$24/hour starting, plus $4,000 sign-on bonus for new hires with a valid CDL (reduced bonus without CDL)

Traveling crew role installing cured-in-place pipe for sewer and storm line rehab. Comes with 100% paid training, full benefits, 401k match, PTO, daily per diem and hotel when traveling, and company-paid PPE and boots. You’ll need a Class A or B CDL (or be willing to get one within 180 days) and be okay with weekly travel and physical work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.