Mason’s maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options from office facilities to industrial plants. If you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Senior Communities (self-storage management company)

American Senior Communities (self-storage management company) Location: Mason, OH 45040

Type: Part-time (~32 hours/week)

Pay: $12–$13/hour plus bonus & rental commissions (base $22,000–$23,000/year listed)

Support daily operations at a self-storage facility: help tenants, collect rent, show units, and keep the office and grounds clean and secure. Good fit if you’re organized, like working independently, and want benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO) in a part-time role.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Mason, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.95–$27.00/hour

Office-based facilities role where you’re the go-to person for workplace needs: greet visitors, manage badges, handle mail, supplies, repairs, and vendor coordination. Great if you like a professional setting, staying organized, and being the “eyes and ears” of the building.

Employer: JBS USA

Location: Mason, OH

Type: Likely full-time, hourly, 3rd shift

Likely Pay: $25–$35/hour, based on experience

Hands-on industrial maintenance in a cold food-processing environment: work on refrigeration, water treatment, electrical systems, and production equipment. Best for folks with 3–5 years of industrial maintenance experience who want strong pay, benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.