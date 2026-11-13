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💻 Mason, OH IT Hiring: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Mason’s tech scene is busy right now—big national brands are hiring for serious IT and software talent. If you’re in product, architecture, or engineering, this is a good moment to look.
Product Manager (Remote)
- Employer: Macy's
- Location: Mason, OH (remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes performance-based incentives and bonuses
Own the roadmap for key digital experiences at a major retail brand. You’ll work in an agile setup with design, engineering, and analytics to ship features that grow customer engagement, with 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, holidays, and merchandise discounts.
Solution Architect – Platform Adoption & Migration
- Employer: Siemens Digital Industries Software
- Location: Mason, OH (hybrid flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,600 – $233,300 + incentive compensation
Lead large-scale developer platform and Git-based migrations while shaping CI/CD and tooling strategy across global teams. This role is ideal if you love platform engineering, complex cloud environments, and building reusable patterns that boost developer productivity.
Sr Software Development Engineer – VNDLY
- Employer: Workday (VNDLY)
- Location: Mason, OH (Flex Work – mix of office and remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,200 – $222,400 base, plus bonus and stock eligibility
Senior hands-on role building and scaling Python/React/AWS services for pay and workforce features. You’ll own design and resilience of critical services, mentor other engineers, and work on REST APIs, relational databases, and modern SaaS architecture.
IT SAP Manager – Data Integrations
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed; includes competitive pay and strong benefits
Lead a multi-level team owning SAP and non-SAP data integrations (EDI, IDocs, BODS) across a large enterprise. This is a fit if you have 10+ years in IT, deep SAP integration experience, and want to set strategy while still staying close to complex, enterprise-scale projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on their careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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