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Mason
🏭 Mason, OH Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Mason’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady shifts on offer. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.
Processor/Batch Operator – 2nd Shift (M–F, $25.40/hr)
- Employer: Kraft Heinz
- Location: Mason, OH (HPC – Mason Factory)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2pm–10pm, M–F, overtime possible)
- Pay: Starting at $25.40/hour
- What you’ll do: Move ingredients and supplies, run kettles that make sauces, ranch, jellies, and syrups, monitor temps and valves, record batch data, and help clean equipment between recipes. Forklift/pallet jack use and regular lifting up to 50 lbs.
- Why it’s appealing: Strong hourly rate, 10 paid holidays, vacation after 90 days, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and 401(k) with company match and bonus potential at a major food brand.
Production Associate – Utility III (1st Shift)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
- What you’ll do: Rotate through different production tasks like hanging/sorting garments, folding or bagging product, rolling mats, and keeping your area clean. You’ll often fill in for others, so your duties can change day to day.
- Why it’s appealing: Medical, dental, vision (with a zero-cost plan option), 401(k) with match, profit sharing, ESOP, paid time off and holidays, plus training and career growth at a Fortune 500 company.
$19 Production – 1st Shift (General Labor 2)
- Employer: JBS USA
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $19/hour
- What you’ll do: Prep your work area, load/unload and move product, watch the production line, sort and label items, remove defects, and help set up/tear down equipment. Work is active, on your feet, in a cold, wet food-processing environment.
- Why it’s appealing: Clear starting wage, paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), onsite cafeteria, and career development options with a large global food company.
Quality Engineer – Aerospace Manufacturing
- Employer: RH Aero Systems
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- What you’ll do: Lead quality and continuous improvement projects in an aerospace manufacturing setting, run root-cause investigations (Six Sigma/DMAIC/8D-style), support AS9100/ISO 9001 compliance, and work closely with manufacturing, engineering, suppliers, and customers. U.S. citizenship required.
- Why it’s appealing: Senior-level impact role in high-end aviation tooling and ground support equipment, with comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and room to drive real process improvements.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing spots in Mason tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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