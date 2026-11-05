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💻 Mason, OH Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
Mason’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks with strong engineering and support skills. If you’ve got experience in AI, software development, or end user support, these openings are worth a look.
Distinguished Engineer – AI Systems (Hybrid)
- Employer: Elevance Health
- Location: Mason, OH (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Visa: Not eligible for current or future visa sponsorship
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the design and rollout of large-scale AI and LLM platforms for a Fortune 25 healthcare company. This is a senior, hands-on architecture role driving enterprise-wide AI strategy, modernization of legacy systems, and responsible AI standards—ideal if you have 15+ years in distributed systems, Python/Java, microservices, and cloud.
Software Engineer (Developer III)
- Employer: UST
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,000 – $102,000 per year
Mid–senior level role building enterprise applications, REST APIs, and microservices in an Agile environment. Good fit if you have 5–8 years of development experience, strong OOP, SQL/NoSQL, CI/CD, and cloud (AWS or Azure), and want solid benefits plus clear growth in a global tech company.
End User Support Specialist / EUC Engineer (Contract)
- Employer: Pomeroy
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: 5‑month contract, potential extension
- Salary: Not listed
Senior End User Computing role acting as third-level escalation for Windows desktops, imaging, scripting, antivirus, and enterprise printing/networking. Great if you have 5+ years of advanced support, strong Windows 7/8/10 skills, and like solving complex issues for users at all levels, including executives.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—you’re probably closer than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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