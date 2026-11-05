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🏥 Mason, OH Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Flexible Roles
Mason’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to remote pharmacy work. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.
Staff Nurse (LPN/RN) PRN
- Employer: Community First Solutions
- Location: Montage Mason, Mason, OH
- Type: PRN (listed as Internship)
- Pay: Starting at $29.00/hour
Resident‑first nursing in a senior living setting, with 12‑hour AM or PM shifts and a minimum of 3 shifts per month (1 weekend). Good fit if you want strong team support, career growth, and flexible extra hours.
Prior Authorization Pharmacy Technician II
- Employer: Elevance Health
- Location: Mason, OH (virtual role with required in‑person training)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Shifts between 8 AM – 8 PM EST
Work from home most of the time while handling prior auths, data entry, and member/provider questions. Great for experienced techs (2+ years and certification required) who want steady hours and less on‑site pharmacy stress.
Full-time Physical Therapist
- Employer: Functional Pathways at The Christian Village at Mason
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (direct applicants only)
Serve seniors in a peaceful, team‑oriented community while managing evaluations, plans of care, and PTAs. Ideal if you want a stable, values‑driven setting close to home.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,528 per week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Facility in Mason, OH
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $2,528 per week (40 hrs/week, days)
- Start Date: 11/16/2026
13‑week PT contract with day shifts, strong benefits from day 1, and traveler perks like CEU and license reimbursement. Good match if you like variety, solid weekly pay, and short‑term commitments.
Pediatric LPN/MA Float (PRN)
- Employer: Muddy Creek Pediatrics
- Location: Mason, OH (in person)
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour
Float role helping with triage calls, vaccines, labs, and rooming kids in a pediatric clinic. Hours vary, so this is great if you want flexible, kid‑focused work without a full‑time schedule.
Medical Claims Processor
- Employer: CTC
- Location: Mason, OH
- Type: Contract
Behind‑the‑scenes role processing standard medical claims and adjustments, with a focus on accuracy and productivity. A nice fit if you like detail work, metrics, and supporting healthcare without direct patient care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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