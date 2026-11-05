🏥 Mason, OH Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Flexible Roles

Mason’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to remote pharmacy work. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.

Employer: Community First Solutions

Community First Solutions Location: Montage Mason, Mason, OH

Type: PRN (listed as Internship)

PRN (listed as Internship) Pay: Starting at $29.00/hour

Resident‑first nursing in a senior living setting, with 12‑hour AM or PM shifts and a minimum of 3 shifts per month (1 weekend). Good fit if you want strong team support, career growth, and flexible extra hours.

Employer: Elevance Health

Location: Mason, OH (virtual role with required in‑person training)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Shifts between 8 AM – 8 PM EST

Work from home most of the time while handling prior auths, data entry, and member/provider questions. Great for experienced techs (2+ years and certification required) who want steady hours and less on‑site pharmacy stress.

Employer: Functional Pathways at The Christian Village at Mason

at Location: Mason, OH

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (direct applicants only)

Serve seniors in a peaceful, team‑oriented community while managing evaluations, plans of care, and PTAs. Ideal if you want a stable, values‑driven setting close to home.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Mason, OH

Facility in Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $2,528 per week (40 hrs/week, days)

(40 hrs/week, days) Start Date: 11/16/2026

13‑week PT contract with day shifts, strong benefits from day 1, and traveler perks like CEU and license reimbursement. Good match if you like variety, solid weekly pay, and short‑term commitments.

Employer: Muddy Creek Pediatrics

Location: Mason, OH (in person)

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

Float role helping with triage calls, vaccines, labs, and rooming kids in a pediatric clinic. Hours vary, so this is great if you want flexible, kid‑focused work without a full‑time schedule.

Employer: CTC

Location: Mason, OH

Type: Contract

Behind‑the‑scenes role processing standard medical claims and adjustments, with a focus on accuracy and productivity. A nice fit if you like detail work, metrics, and supporting healthcare without direct patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.