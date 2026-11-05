🍽️ Mason, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mason’s theme parks and resorts are gearing up, which means solid food service jobs with steady hours and fun perks. Here are a few worth a look if you like fast-paced, guest-focused work.

Employer: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Kings Island)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Kings Island) Location: Mason, OH

Pay: $15.50/hour

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Serve guests at Kings Island, help prep food, run registers, and keep things clean and safe. Same-day hiring with no formal interview, age 16+, plus free park admission, free tickets for friends, employee ride nights, discounts, and optional on-site housing for those who qualify.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Location: Mason, OH

Pay: $16.50/hour

Type: Full-time, part-time, flexible scheduling

Back-of-house role prepping fruits, veggies, meats, and desserts for the lodge’s restaurants and banquets. Hiring immediately, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth options if you want a long-term kitchen career.

Employer: Great Wolf Lodge

Location: Mason, OH

Pay: $22/hour

Type: Likely full-time (lead kitchen role)

Lead the line in a busy resort kitchen, oversee other cooks, handle prep and inventory, and step in when the Sous Chef is out. Good fit if you have 3+ years cook experience and want leadership duties plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—these spots tend to fill fast once the season ramps up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.