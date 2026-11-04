🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Now Hiring in Mason, OH

Mason’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Mason, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by location, experience, and role (not listed exactly)

Help customers check out smoothly, answer questions, and keep the front of the store running. Lowe’s offers flexible schedules, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 9608 S Mason Montgomery, Mason, OH 45040

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.25/hour

Support the Store Manager with merchandising, freight flow, and daily store operations. This role mixes hands-on work (stocking, cleaning, organizing) with leadership tasks like opening/closing and keeping the store safe and welcoming. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Mason, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $16.30/hour or services pay, plus possible tips

Use your cosmetology license to offer haircuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while building your own guest list. Ulta provides a busy salon setting, chances to grow your skills, and benefits for full-time roles like health, dental, vision, life, and disability coverage.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.