Looking for a new feline friend in Mason, MI? These sweet cats at Ingham County Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

About Jasmine:

Jasmine is a sweet, chubby-cheeked girl who came to the shelter when someone in her home developed allergies. She’s a little worried right now, but is settling in quickly. Her previous owner says she’s social and enjoys attention, and she should do well in most homes.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/teenager

Baby/teenager Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

About Butternut:

Butternut is a beautiful teenage kitten who was found living outside. She’s friendly, and likely used to be an indoor/outdoor cat. She’s doing well as an indoor cat and is still young enough to adjust to a new lifestyle, but her new family should know that some former outdoor cats need extra patience if kept indoors only.

👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/kitten

Baby/kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

About Bushwillow:

Bushwillow is one of the shelter’s adorable kittens waiting for a new home. She is spayed, up to date on shots, and microchipped. She’s all set and just needs a family to love her.

👉 Meet Bushwillow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/kitten

Baby/kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

About Koa:

Koa is another one of the shelter’s cute kittens hoping for a home. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped. He’s ready to go home as soon as his new family finds him.

👉 Meet Koa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby/kitten

Baby/kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red (mostly)

Orange or Red (mostly) Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

About Renegade:

Renegade is an adorable kitten who has already been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He came to the shelter in rough shape with an upper respiratory infection and a badly damaged eye, and he needed surgery to remove that eye. He’s feeling much better now and is doing just fine with one eye. Most kittens adjust very easily, and it’s not stopping him from being a normal, playful kitten.

👉 Meet Renegade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Ingham County Animal Shelter or calling (517) 676-8370 to ask about these wonderful cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.