undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats in Mason MI Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Mason, MI? These sweet cats at Ingham County Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Jasmine
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
About Jasmine:
Jasmine is a sweet, chubby-cheeked girl who came to the shelter when someone in her home developed allergies. She’s a little worried right now, but is settling in quickly. Her previous owner says she’s social and enjoys attention, and she should do well in most homes.
👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butternut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby/teenager
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
About Butternut:
Butternut is a beautiful teenage kitten who was found living outside. She’s friendly, and likely used to be an indoor/outdoor cat. She’s doing well as an indoor cat and is still young enough to adjust to a new lifestyle, but her new family should know that some former outdoor cats need extra patience if kept indoors only.
👉 Meet Butternut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bushwillow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby/kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
About Bushwillow:
Bushwillow is one of the shelter’s adorable kittens waiting for a new home. She is spayed, up to date on shots, and microchipped. She’s all set and just needs a family to love her.
👉 Meet Bushwillow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby/kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
About Koa:
Koa is another one of the shelter’s cute kittens hoping for a home. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped. He’s ready to go home as soon as his new family finds him.
👉 Meet Koa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Renegade
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby/kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red (mostly)
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
About Renegade:
Renegade is an adorable kitten who has already been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He came to the shelter in rough shape with an upper respiratory infection and a badly damaged eye, and he needed surgery to remove that eye. He’s feeling much better now and is doing just fine with one eye. Most kittens adjust very easily, and it’s not stopping him from being a normal, playful kitten.
👉 Meet Renegade and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Ingham County Animal Shelter or calling (517) 676-8370 to ask about these wonderful cats.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.