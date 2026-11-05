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Mason

🐱 Sweet Mason Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

2 days ago

Mason has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Ingham County Animal Shelter and are looking for a safe, cozy place to land.

Paw Paw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ip15y_1GmuvvQC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (older kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (517) 676-8370

Why Paw Paw is special:

  • An older kitten who is social and happiest around his people
  • Came in malnourished with an upper respiratory infection and a badly damaged eye
  • Had surgery to remove one eye and is now feeling much better
  • Ready to be a wonderful companion for a lucky family

Health & care:

  • Neutered, up to date on shots, and microchipped

👉 Meet Paw Paw and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Scapula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE15i_1GmuvvQC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (517) 676-8370

Background & personality:

  • Came in with his friend Humerus when their owner had too many cats to care for
  • Had flea scabs, but has been treated and is healing well
  • Has very noticeable third eyelids (a normal part of cat anatomy, just more visible on him)
  • Described as very sweet, but a bit overwhelmed after all the recent changes
  • Would do best in a calm, patient home where he can settle in at his own pace

👉 Meet Scapula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Juniper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Csah4_1GmuvvQC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate tabby
  • Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (517) 676-8370

Background & personality:

  • Friendly brown tabby who came in when her owner had too many cats
  • Took the move to the shelter in stride and adjusted well
  • Previously lived with other cats and would likely enjoy an easygoing feline friend in her new home

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mason, MI and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Ingham County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (517) 676-8370 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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