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🐱 Sweet Mason Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Mason has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Ingham County Animal Shelter and are looking for a safe, cozy place to land.
Paw Paw
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (older kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
Why Paw Paw is special:
- An older kitten who is social and happiest around his people
- Came in malnourished with an upper respiratory infection and a badly damaged eye
- Had surgery to remove one eye and is now feeling much better
- Ready to be a wonderful companion for a lucky family
Health & care:
- Neutered, up to date on shots, and microchipped
👉 Meet Paw Paw and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scapula
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
Background & personality:
- Came in with his friend Humerus when their owner had too many cats to care for
- Had flea scabs, but has been treated and is healing well
- Has very noticeable third eyelids (a normal part of cat anatomy, just more visible on him)
- Described as very sweet, but a bit overwhelmed after all the recent changes
- Would do best in a calm, patient home where he can settle in at his own pace
👉 Meet Scapula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juniper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate tabby
- Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (517) 676-8370
Background & personality:
- Friendly brown tabby who came in when her owner had too many cats
- Took the move to the shelter in stride and adjusted well
- Previously lived with other cats and would likely enjoy an easygoing feline friend in her new home
👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Mason, MI and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Ingham County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (517) 676-8370 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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