🐱 Sweet Mason Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Mason has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Ingham County Animal Shelter and are looking for a safe, cozy place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (older kitten)

Baby (older kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

Why Paw Paw is special:

An older kitten who is social and happiest around his people

and happiest around his people Came in malnourished with an upper respiratory infection and a badly damaged eye

Had surgery to remove one eye and is now feeling much better

and is now feeling much better Ready to be a wonderful companion for a lucky family

Health & care:

Neutered, up to date on shots, and microchipped

👉 Meet Paw Paw and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

Background & personality:

Came in with his friend Humerus when their owner had too many cats to care for

to care for Had flea scabs , but has been treated and is healing well

, but has been treated and is healing well Has very noticeable third eyelids (a normal part of cat anatomy, just more visible on him)

(a normal part of cat anatomy, just more visible on him) Described as very sweet , but a bit overwhelmed after all the recent changes

, but a bit overwhelmed after all the recent changes Would do best in a calm, patient home where he can settle in at his own pace

👉 Meet Scapula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate tabby

Brown/Chocolate tabby Shelter: Ingham County Animal Shelter

Phone: (517) 676-8370

Background & personality:

Friendly brown tabby who came in when her owner had too many cats

Took the move to the shelter in stride and adjusted well

Previously lived with other cats and would likely enjoy an easygoing feline friend in her new home

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mason, MI and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Ingham County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (517) 676-8370 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.