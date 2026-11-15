Mason City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health (MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center)

MercyOne / Trinity Health (MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center) Location: Mason City, IA

Salary: $286,700 base + $90,000 bonus package (total $376,700 comp)

(total comp) Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Why it’s worth a look: 1:8 call rotation with at-home call, post-call day off, and only one holiday per year. Team of 5 CRNAs and 4 anesthesiologists, wide case mix (General, Ortho, Spine, OB, Bariatrics, GI, Cardiac), plus CME allowance, malpractice with tail, and two retirement plans. New grads are welcome with mentorship available.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Mason City, IA (partner hospital)

(partner hospital) Pay: $2,110–$2,277 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Type: 13-week travel contract, full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift CT role with potential to extend, working in a hospital setting. Requires ARRT, BLS, and 1–2 years’ experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and day-one benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Mason City, IA (partner hospital)

(partner hospital) Pay: $2,144–$2,311 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts) Type: 13-week travel contract, full-time

Why it’s worth a look: OR/CVOR-focused contract with steady hours. You’ll handle instrument prep and sterilization, patient prep, and support before, during, and after surgery. Includes full benefits, 401(k), and CEU discounts.

Employer: Petco

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role with dogs and other pets, doing full-service grooming (bathing, cuts, nails, ears). Offers competitive base pay, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k), PTO, and strong discounts, plus clear growth paths like Grooming Salon Leader or Mentor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.