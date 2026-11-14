Mason City’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are adding to their teams right now. Good mix of management roles and hands-on kitchen work.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: Mason City, IA (2117 4th St SW)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from daily operations and staff scheduling to training and coaching the team. This role is great if you have 1+ year of assistant manager experience and want clear paths to grow, with perks like tuition help, free GED, wellness programs, and Daily Pay access (where eligible).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: Mason City, IA (2117 4th St SW)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts at Pizza Hut, making sure the crew is trained, food safety is on point, and guests are happy. Good fit if you’re 18+, dependable, and want management experience with access to tuition assistance, GED program, wellness perks, and Daily Pay (where eligible).

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the back-of-house team cooking wings and bar food in a fast-paced sports bar setting. This is ideal if you’ve got strong restaurant experience and like working on a busy line with a tight kitchen crew.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail, and many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.