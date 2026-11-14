Mason City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, therapists, and providers. If you’re open to travel contracts or a big career move, there’s a lot here to check out.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days) Pay: $2,098 per week

Highlights: Day shifts with no weekends, no call, no holidays. Mix of 2x12s and 2x8s; strong vascular experience needed.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, evenings)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, evenings) Pay: $2,359 per week

Highlights: 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m. style evening schedule with every 3rd weekend. Travel ER role with competitive package and tax-free stipends (per agency details).

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights) Pay: $2,074 per week

Highlights: 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m. nights with every third weekend/holiday rotation. Good fit if you like classic Med Surg/Tele and night shift differentials.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days) Pay: $2,074 per week

Highlights: 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m. days with every 3rd weekend and Christmas holiday coverage. Solid day-shift travel contract with Med Surg/Tele mix.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4151 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses

+ bonuses Highlights: Huge $75,000 sign-on bonus, leadership role over pharmacy operations, strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U), and a chance to run a high-impact community pharmacy.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City, IA region)

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, evenings)

(13 weeks, 3x12, evenings) Pay: $2,484 per week

Highlights: Premium pay, mobile staffing program with flexibility, and chances to float across units and locations for variety.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City, IA region)

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)

(13 weeks, 3x12, nights) Pay: $2,664 per week

Highlights: Night-shift ER contract with premium weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and DailyPay option.

Employer: Trinity Health – MercyOne North Iowa Outpatient Rehab

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Sign-On: Up to $25,000

Highlights: Outpatient OT role working with orthopedic and pediatric patients, generous PTO, flexible hours, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, wellness).

Employer: MercyOne Regency Family Medicine

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: 2-year income guarantee of $290,000+/year + $150,000 bonus package , full benefits

+ , full benefits Highlights: Busy outpatient practice with 3 physicians and 4 ARNPs, optional OB, very light call (1:8, phone only), relocation up to $15,000, and PSLF-eligible system.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Iowa

Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 5x8, days)

(13 weeks, 5x8, days) Pay: $3,320 per week

Highlights: High-paying CVOR contract with day shifts, premium pay, and flexible travel/per diem options.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 5x8, days)

(13 weeks, 5x8, days) Pay: $3,320 per week

Highlights: Day-shift Cath Lab travel role with strong weekly pay, plus license/cert reimbursement opportunities.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)

(13 weeks, 3x12, nights) Pay: $2,520 per week

Highlights: Night-shift behavioral health contract with premium pay, flexible scheduling, and exposure to varied psych settings.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City/Des Moines listing)

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)

(13 weeks, 3x12, nights) Pay: $2,664 per week

Highlights: Another night ER option within the FirstChoice program, ideal if you want national or regional mobility plus strong weekly pay.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time, PRN (Day shift)

(Day shift) Highlights: Flexible PRN SLP role planning and delivering rehab for speech, language, and swallowing disorders, with a mix of acute care and close work with families and care teams.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, days)

(13 weeks, 3x12, days) Pay: $2,376 per week

Highlights: Day-shift Med Surg/Tele contract with premium pay, flexible start date, and the ability to float across units.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Mason City

Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, days)

(13 weeks, 3x12, days) Pay: $2,484 per week

Highlights: Day-shift ICU travel role with strong weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and exposure to high-acuity patients.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Mason City

Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)

(13 weeks, 3x12, nights) Pay: $2,664 per week

Highlights: Night ICU contract with premium pay and the chance to pick up shifts across different practice settings.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, days)

(13 weeks, 3x12, days) Pay: $2,760 per week

Highlights: OR travel role with 36–40 hours/week, premium pay, and flexibility to experience different surgical specialties.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City/Des Moines listing)

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, evenings)

(13 weeks, 3x12, evenings) Pay: $2,484 per week

Highlights: Evening ER contract with premium pay, DailyPay, and 403(b) participation.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City/Des Moines listing)

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)

(13 weeks, 3x12, nights) Pay: $2,664 per week

Highlights: Night ER travel role with top-tier weekly pay and the flexibility of Trinity’s mobile staffing program.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s still posted—travel and bonus roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.