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Mason City
🏥 Mason City healthcare jobs with multiple high-paying roles
13 days ago
Mason City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, therapists, and providers. If you’re open to travel contracts or a big career move, there’s a lot here to check out.
Travel Ultrasound Technician – $2,098/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,098 per week
- Highlights: Day shifts with no weekends, no call, no holidays. Mix of 2x12s and 2x8s; strong vascular experience needed.
Travel Emergency Room RN – $2,359/week (Evenings)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, evenings)
- Pay: $2,359 per week
- Highlights: 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m. style evening schedule with every 3rd weekend. Travel ER role with competitive package and tax-free stipends (per agency details).
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – $2,074/week (Nights)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)
- Pay: $2,074 per week
- Highlights: 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m. nights with every third weekend/holiday rotation. Good fit if you like classic Med Surg/Tele and night shift differentials.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – $2,074/week (Days)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,074 per week
- Highlights: 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m. days with every 3rd weekend and Christmas holiday coverage. Solid day-shift travel contract with Med Surg/Tele mix.
(USA) Pharmacy Manager – $75,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4151 4th St SW, Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses
- Highlights: Huge $75,000 sign-on bonus, leadership role over pharmacy operations, strong health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U), and a chance to run a high-impact community pharmacy.
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Evenings) – $2,484/week
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City, IA region)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, evenings)
- Pay: $2,484 per week
- Highlights: Premium pay, mobile staffing program with flexibility, and chances to float across units and locations for variety.
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Nights) – $2,664/week
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City, IA region)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)
- Pay: $2,664 per week
- Highlights: Night-shift ER contract with premium weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and DailyPay option.
Occupational Therapist – Full-Time, Up to $25,000 Sign-On
- Employer: Trinity Health – MercyOne North Iowa Outpatient Rehab
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-On: Up to $25,000
- Highlights: Outpatient OT role working with orthopedic and pediatric patients, generous PTO, flexible hours, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, wellness).
Family Medicine Physician – $150,000 Bonus Package
- Employer: MercyOne Regency Family Medicine
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: 2-year income guarantee of $290,000+/year + $150,000 bonus package, full benefits
- Highlights: Busy outpatient practice with 3 physicians and 4 ARNPs, optional OB, very light call (1:8, phone only), relocation up to $15,000, and PSLF-eligible system.
Travel RN – CVOR – $3,320/week
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Iowa
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 5x8, days)
- Pay: $3,320 per week
- Highlights: High-paying CVOR contract with day shifts, premium pay, and flexible travel/per diem options.
Travel RN – Cath Lab – $3,320/week
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 5x8, days)
- Pay: $3,320 per week
- Highlights: Day-shift Cath Lab travel role with strong weekly pay, plus license/cert reimbursement opportunities.
Travel RN – Behavioral Health – $2,520/week
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)
- Pay: $2,520 per week
- Highlights: Night-shift behavioral health contract with premium pay, flexible scheduling, and exposure to varied psych settings.
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Nights) – $2,664/week
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City/Des Moines listing)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)
- Pay: $2,664 per week
- Highlights: Another night ER option within the FirstChoice program, ideal if you want national or regional mobility plus strong weekly pay.
Speech Language Pathologist – PRN
- Employer: Trinity Health
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Part-time, PRN (Day shift)
- Highlights: Flexible PRN SLP role planning and delivering rehab for speech, language, and swallowing disorders, with a mix of acute care and close work with families and care teams.
Travel RN – Med Surg Tele – $2,376/week (Days)
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, days)
- Pay: $2,376 per week
- Highlights: Day-shift Med Surg/Tele contract with premium pay, flexible start date, and the ability to float across units.
Travel RN – ICU – $2,484/week (Days)
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Mason City
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, days)
- Pay: $2,484 per week
- Highlights: Day-shift ICU travel role with strong weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and exposure to high-acuity patients.
Travel RN – ICU – $2,664/week (Nights)
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Mason City
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)
- Pay: $2,664 per week
- Highlights: Night ICU contract with premium pay and the chance to pick up shifts across different practice settings.
Travel RN – Operating Room – $2,760/week
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA
- Type: Part-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, days)
- Pay: $2,760 per week
- Highlights: OR travel role with 36–40 hours/week, premium pay, and flexibility to experience different surgical specialties.
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Evenings) – $2,484/week
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City/Des Moines listing)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, evenings)
- Pay: $2,484 per week
- Highlights: Evening ER contract with premium pay, DailyPay, and 403(b) participation.
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Nights) – $2,664/week
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center (Mason City/Des Moines listing)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 3x12, nights)
- Pay: $2,664 per week
- Highlights: Night ER travel role with top-tier weekly pay and the flexibility of Trinity’s mobile staffing program.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s still posted—travel and bonus roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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