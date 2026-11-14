Mason City has a nice mix of retail and pet‑care jobs right now, with several spots open for people who like helping customers face‑to‑face. Good options here if you want flexible hours or love working with animals.

Employer: Petco

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead on the sales floor, help open and close the store, and support the team when managers are away. Great fit if you have retail experience, like solving problems on the spot, and want a path into store leadership while working around pets all day.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time (must be 18+)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the meat department: wrapping, trimming, stocking cases, and helping customers find what they need. Good for someone who doesn’t mind a cool, fast-paced environment and wants steady hours with a well-known grocery store.

Employer: Petco

Location: Mason City, IA (568 Indian Head Drive)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive base pay)

Provide full grooming services—baths, haircuts, nail trims, and more—while keeping pets safe and comfortable. This one stands out if you already have grooming experience and want solid perks like benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths in the salon.

Employer: Menards

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time

Primary Hours: 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Salary: Not listed (offers extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Early-morning role stocking shelves and keeping displays full and neat before customers arrive. Nice pick if you want short shifts, flexible scheduling, store discounts, and on‑the‑job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.