Mason City has some solid transportation openings right now, from hands-on shop work to high-earning OTR runs. If you like engines, open roads, or both, these are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30/hour, Monday–Friday, 6:00 am–2:30 pm

Maintain and repair PepsiCo fleet vehicles (light/heavy trucks, vans, forklifts) so products get delivered safely and on time. This role offers steady daytime hours, on-the-job training, and full-time benefits in a fast-paced, hands-on shop.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Mason City, IA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (about $5,500–$6,500+ per week, $5,000/week minimum average when working)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—trucking with a twist. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls under dispatch, fuel permits/taxes, and a fuel price guarantee; passport required for cross-border work.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Shop-based role keeping heavy-duty fleet vehicles roadworthy through inspections, preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, safety-focused, and open to earning a CDL while building your diesel skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.