Mason City has a nice mix of front-line customer roles and one solid professional field role right now. Good options whether you want steady retail hours or a higher-paying, on-the-road position.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 1112 N Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time (often flexible hours; some part-time mentioned in description)

(often flexible hours; some part-time mentioned in description) Salary: Not listed

Take phone orders, help customers at the counter, and prep pizzas in a busy store. Great if you’re 16+, want flexible shifts, and like the idea of growing into management over time.

Employer: Petco

Location: 568 Indian Head Drive, Mason City, IA 50401

Type: Full-time, in-store, not remote

Salary: Not listed

Lead on the sales floor, help open and close the store, and support the team while working around pets all day. Good fit if you have retail experience, like helping customers, and want a step into leadership.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Mason City, IA (remote–field, home-based with local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,089.65 – $90,000/year + potential up to 15% annual incentive pay

Investigate home and commercial property damage, meet customers on-site, and guide them through the claims process. Ideal if you want a higher-paying, field-based role, are comfortable climbing ladders/roofs, and like solving problems face-to-face.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.