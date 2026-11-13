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🛒 Mason City Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Mason City has a nice mix of front-line customer roles and one solid professional field role right now. Good options whether you want steady retail hours or a higher-paying, on-the-road position.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s Pizza
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 1112 N Federal Ave, Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time (often flexible hours; some part-time mentioned in description)
- Salary: Not listed
Take phone orders, help customers at the counter, and prep pizzas in a busy store. Great if you’re 16+, want flexible shifts, and like the idea of growing into management over time.
Key Holder – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 568 Indian Head Drive, Mason City, IA 50401
- Type: Full-time, in-store, not remote
- Salary: Not listed
Lead on the sales floor, help open and close the store, and support the team while working around pets all day. Good fit if you have retail experience, like helping customers, and want a step into leadership.
Claim Specialist – Property Field Inspection
- Employer: State Farm
- Location: Mason City, IA (remote–field, home-based with local travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,089.65 – $90,000/year + potential up to 15% annual incentive pay
Investigate home and commercial property damage, meet customers on-site, and guide them through the claims process. Ideal if you want a higher-paying, field-based role, are comfortable climbing ladders/roofs, and like solving problems face-to-face.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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