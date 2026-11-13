Mason City’s restaurant scene is steady and hiring, with national chains looking for reliable people who want to grow. If you like fast-paced work and a team vibe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a busy pizza shop, running shifts, guiding the crew, and keeping customers happy. Good fit if you’re organized, like being in charge, and want a path to store management or even franchise ownership.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time / Other (varies by posting)

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen running: washing dishes, helping with prep, and keeping work areas clean and safe. Great entry point if you want to learn the kitchen, get cross-trained, and grow in restaurant and hospitality work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.