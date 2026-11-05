Cervical cancer talk and HPV clinic at mall Nov. 14

A free cervical cancer prevention talk and on-site HPV vaccine clinic will be held at Southbridge Mall (across from the food court, between Dance Arts Centre and the indoor pavilion) on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Zuli Garcia, a cervical cancer survivor and founder of Knock and Drop Iowa. Attendees will receive a free bag of fresh produce, and anyone who stays after the talk for an HPV vaccination from CG Public Health Disease Prevention nurses will get a $25 gift card. Ongoing HPV immunizations are also available by appointment at cghealth.com/services/immunizations/ or at the walk-in clinic every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at 2570 4th St. SW, Suite 1, Mason City, and more information about Knock and Drop Iowa is at knockanddropiowa.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CG Public Health