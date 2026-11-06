🏥 Mason City healthcare jobs with multiple travel roles

Mason City is busy right now with healthcare openings, especially for imaging, lab, and travel nurses. If you’re open to evenings, nights, or 13‑week contracts, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health

MercyOne / Trinity Health Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr evening shift

, 36 hrs/week, Salary: Not listed

Help run the hospital lab by drawing blood (all ages), processing specimens, and supporting techs. Great fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, like detailed work, and want full benefits and growth inside a big health system.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,074 per week (estimated)

Med Surg/Tele travel contract with night shifts and strong weekly pay. Good for RNs who like higher acuity, telemetry monitoring, and want a solid 13‑week assignment.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,074 per week (estimated)

Another Med Surg travel RN role on nights with similar pay, giving you options on unit fit and start date. Ideal if you want consistent 3x12s and a travel‑agency support team.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,074 per week (estimated)

Night‑shift Med Surg contract with an ASAP start and 1900–0630 hours. Great if you’re ready to jump in quickly and want steady night work.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $1,922 per week (estimated)

Work nights as an RRT handling vents, oxygen therapy, and respiratory emergencies. Good match if you want premium travel pay and solid acute‑care experience.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,021 per week (estimated)

Day‑shift US Tech role doing general ultrasound with a focus on accurate imaging and patient care. Requires 1+ year experience, ARDMS, and BLS.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days (AM)

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $1,712–$1,879 per week (estimated)

Hospital‑based general diagnostic sonography with AM shifts and possible extensions. Great if you want ARDMS‑level work plus day‑one benefits and CEU support.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Local contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $54 per hour (plus bonuses)

Local US Tech contract with 2+ years’ experience required, day‑one health insurance, PTO accrual, and a travel bonus. Nice if you’re nearby and want contract pay without going far from home.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,359 per week (estimated)

OR travel role with 0630–1500 shifts, call every 3rd weekend, and 10–15 on‑call days/month. Best for experienced OR RNs, especially with neurosurgery background.

Employer: Blue Stone Therapy (part of Enhance Therapies )

(part of ) Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Per diem

Salary: Not listed

Flexible per‑diem PT role in a SNF/long‑term care setting with mentorship and 401(k) match. Good if you’re a licensed PT wanting extra hours or a softer start into geriatrics.

Employer: MercyOne

MercyOne Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time , 4x10s, evenings

, 4x10s, Salary: Not listed; up to $7,500 sign‑on

Evening CT Tech role using state‑of‑the‑art equipment, with 4x10 schedules, weekend/holiday rotation, and relocation help for some candidates. New grads welcome with full training and strong benefits.

Employer: LifeServe Blood Center

LifeServe Blood Center Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.75/hour + differentials

Entry‑friendly phlebotomy role with paid training, doing donor registration, screenings, and blood draws at centers and mobiles. Great if you want to get into healthcare with flexible hours and solid part‑time benefits.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 days

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,161 per week (estimated)

General ultrasound travel contract with detailed housing and per diem breakdown, plus 401(k) match and licensure reimbursement. Good if you want a higher weekly rate and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, mix of 2x12s + 2x8s (days)

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, mix of Pay: $2,098 per week (estimated)

Day‑shift ultrasound contract with no weekends, no call, no holidays and a focus on strong vascular skills. Ideal if you want a weekday‑only schedule.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts, Mon–Fri

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,040 per week (estimated)

Ultrasound Tech contract with weekday work and weekly direct deposit, plus 401(k) and life insurance. Nice if you like a predictable Monday–Friday routine.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—travel and hospital roles in Mason City tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.