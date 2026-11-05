🚌 Mason City transportation jobs with multiple high‑pay options

Mason City has some solid driving gigs right now, from local routes to big‑money OTR runs. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Mason City, IA (running OTR across North America)

(running OTR across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year , guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working; many earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

, guaranteed minimum when working; many earn Equipment/Route: Dry van, OTR , live entertainment freight (Broadway, concerts, tours)

Dry van, , live entertainment freight (Broadway, concerts, tours) Highlights: All miles paid (loaded and empty), detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes/tolls, paid cargo & liability insurance, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, $5,000 driver referral bonus. Requires Class A CDL, 2+ years experience, and a passport.

This is a niche, high‑earning lane hauling sets and gear for shows—less than 110,000 miles/year with strong weekly guarantees.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Mason City, IA (running OTR across North America)

(running OTR across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year , guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working; many earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week

, guaranteed minimum when working; many earn Equipment/Route: Dry van, OTR , live entertainment freight

Dry van, , live entertainment freight Highlights: All miles paid (loaded and empty), detention pay, paid fuel permits/taxes/tolls, paid cargo & liability insurance, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, $5,000 driver referral bonus. Requires Class A CDL, 2+ years experience, and a passport.

Good fit if you want strong solo OTR income with under 85,000 miles/year and like the idea of hauling for tours and theater.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Mason City, IA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, shift varies)

(Mon–Fri, shift varies) Pay: $23.21 per hour

Duties: Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages , cover different routes in the station’s service area, handle basic customer service and shipment checks.

Drive company vehicles to , cover different routes in the station’s service area, handle basic customer service and shipment checks. Requirements: High school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license with good record, 21+ years old, able to lift 50 lbs and move heavier packages with help, pass DOT medical and meet FMCSA safety rules.

Nice option if you want steady weekday work, benefits through a major carrier, and like staying local instead of long‑haul.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same FedEx role was removed to avoid confusion.)

Employer: StarForce National Corporation

Location: Mason City, IA (route to Des Moines, IA)

(route to Des Moines, IA) Type: Part-time, permanent

Pay: About $140 per round trip (plus $50 for unused on‑call days ); paid twice a month

About (plus ); paid twice a month Route: Fixed shuttle between Mason City and Des Moines , about 2 trips per week (Wed–Thu) , driving 5–7 hours per day in a 7‑passenger SUV

Fixed shuttle between , about , driving in a 7‑passenger SUV Duties: Safely transport military recruits , complete daily paperwork, work with an established team. Includes 2 days paid training (paid after 30 days of continued work).

Safely transport , complete daily paperwork, work with an established team. Includes (paid after 30 days of continued work). Requirements: 26+ years old, regular driver’s license with REAL ID, clean MVR, high school diploma/GED, able to pass DOT physical, drug test, and background check. Veterans get special consideration.

Great side job if you want predictable part‑time miles, like working with young recruits, and prefer a smaller vehicle over a big rig.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.