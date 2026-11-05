🚔 Mason City Public Safety: Multiple Security Roles at $18.91/hr

Mason City has steady demand for security pros right now, especially in food and beverage facilities that run around the clock.

Below is one solid public safety option hiring right now in Mason City, IA.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Mason City, IA

Mason City, IA Salary: $18.91/hour

Type: Full-time, set schedule (overnights Mon–Tue, 12-hour day shifts Sat–Sun)

You’ll patrol a food and beverage facility, watch access points, write incident reports, and help keep employees and visitors safe. This role comes with paid training, access to extra shifts through their app, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and a retirement savings plan.

If you like staying alert, helping people feel safe, and want steady hours, this could be a strong fit. Click through, skim the full posting, and apply if it feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.