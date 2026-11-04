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🏥 Mason City healthcare hiring: multiple high-paying roles open now
Mason City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with MercyOne and others adding new roles across nursing, imaging, pharmacy, and therapy. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or flexible PRN/contract work, there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Local Contract Respiratory Therapist – $46–$50/hr
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Mason City, IA (MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center)
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $46–$50 per hour
Night shift RT contract with guaranteed hours and strong benefits from a travel-focused agency. Great if you want local contract pay without leaving home.
Sonographer – Day Shift (Full Time)
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, Day shift, ~40 hrs/week
Hospital-based ultrasound role covering OB/GYN, abdominal, breast, and more at a large teaching hospital. Sign-on bonus and full benefits, plus chances to work with students and grow your skills.
Sonographer – PRN
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Part Time / PRN, schedule varies
Per diem ultrasound position that’s ideal if you want flexibility and extra income. Same clinical mix as full-time, but you pick up shifts as needed.
Sonographer – 12‑Hour Nights (Full Time)
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, Thu–Sat, 8:00 pm–8:30 am, 36 hrs/week
Night shift sonography with a sign-on bonus and a set 3‑night schedule. Good fit if you like longer shifts and having most weekdays free.
RN – Procedure Recovery Unit
- Employer: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, Days, 72 hrs per pay period
Day-shift RN role caring for cardiology patients in recovery, with strong day‑one benefits, PTO, and education assistance. Great for nurses who enjoy fast-paced but focused procedural care.
Medication Historian Pharmacy Tech – Rotating
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, Rotating 8‑hr shifts
Front-line med safety role gathering accurate home med lists on admission. Perfect for a registered pharmacy tech who likes patient interaction and detailed work.
Pharmacy Tech Trainee – Long Term Care (Days)
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, Days, 8:00–4:30 or 10:00–6:30
Entry-level trainee spot in long-term care pharmacy with structured training and support toward national certification. Good option if you’re early in your career and want a clear path to becoming a certified tech.
Lead Certified Pharmacy Tech – Forest Park
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, Day shift (hours vary)
Lead tech role focused on Meds to Go and discharge medication access. Best for experienced, certified techs who enjoy problem-solving around insurance, prior auths, and patient affordability.
Retail Pharmacy Tech Trainee – Days
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, Days, rotating 8:00–4:30 or 10:00–6:30
Train in a retail-style setting while you work toward certification. Hands-on experience with filling, inventory, and customer service, plus a 400‑hour training program.
Hospitalist – $331K+ base & $75K bonus package
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne North Iowa
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Full Time, flexible scheduling (FT/PT/PRN model)
- Comp: Base day salary $331,343+, nocturnist $377,723+, $75,000 recruitment bonus, moving allowance, CME
Adult hospitalist position at a 342‑bed teaching hospital with no required procedures and strong specialist support. PSLF‑eligible, day‑one benefits, and extra pay for extra shifts.
(Duplicate listing also appears under MercyOne; role details are the same.)
Travel CT Technologist – $2,252/week
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Location: Mason City, IA (MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,252 per week (36 hrs)
Travel CT Tech contract with 3x12s and day‑one benefits through a Joint Commission–certified agency. Great if you have at least 1 year of CT experience and want solid weekly pay.
Physical Therapist (PT) – SNF, Flexible Hours
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC / Heritage Care & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Part Time (FT and PRN also available)
Skilled nursing PT role with flexible scheduling, new grad friendly, and options for FT/PT/PRN. Offers competitive pay, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) with match.
Inpatient Pharmacy Tech Trainee – PRN
- Employer: MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Type: Part Time / PRN, rotating shifts
Hospital-based trainee role that lets you learn sterile and non‑sterile compounding while working toward national certification. Good side gig if you’re in school or testing soon.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track of it.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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