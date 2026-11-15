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🛒 Maryville, TN Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
Maryville has some solid front-line jobs right now, from pizza counters to retail leadership. Good mix of flexible hours and growth paths if you like working with people.
Cashier in Maryville
- Employer: Bella Roma Pizza
- Location: Maryville, TN (in person)
- Salary: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Fast hire and a friendly atmosphere. Great if you’re 18+, want flexible day or night shifts, and like a busy, people-focused job.
Key Holder/Team Lead Retail | Maryville & Alcoa Location
- Employer: KARM Stores
- Location: Maryville, TN & Alcoa, TN
- Salary: $14.00 – $19.00 per hour (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Lead the store as Manager on Duty, support the team, and help hit sales goals. Good fit if you have retail/key holder experience, can handle cash control, and want a role with real responsibility.
Store Manager Trainee
- Employer: Colliflower Hose & Fittings
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
Hands-on role where you learn store management, parts counter sales, and custom hose fabrication. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, and is ideal if you want a long-term career path in a niche industry.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they see.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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