Maryville has some solid front-line jobs right now, from pizza counters to retail leadership. Good mix of flexible hours and growth paths if you like working with people.

Employer: Bella Roma Pizza

Bella Roma Pizza Location: Maryville, TN (in person)

(in person) Salary: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Fast hire and a friendly atmosphere. Great if you’re 18+, want flexible day or night shifts, and like a busy, people-focused job.

Employer: KARM Stores

KARM Stores Location: Maryville, TN & Alcoa, TN

Salary: $14.00 – $19.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Lead the store as Manager on Duty, support the team, and help hit sales goals. Good fit if you have retail/key holder experience, can handle cash control, and want a role with real responsibility.

Employer: Colliflower Hose & Fittings

Location: Maryville, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Hands-on role where you learn store management, parts counter sales, and custom hose fabrication. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, and is ideal if you want a long-term career path in a niche industry.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they see.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.