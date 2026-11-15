Maryville has some very special cats waiting for a cozy, safe home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Blount County Animal Center (Maryville, TN)

Cozy is a handsome young tuxedo boy with a fluffy long coat. He’s still in his youth, so he has plenty of years of love and play ahead of him. If you like classic black-and-white cats with soft fur, Cozy could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Cozy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan or fawn tabby

Tan or fawn tabby Shelter: Blount County Animal Center (Maryville, TN)

Aster is a lovely young tabby girl with soft tan/fawn markings. She’s a shorthaired kitty, which makes grooming easy. Aster is looking for a safe, calm home where she can settle in and blossom.

👉 Meet Aster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Solid black

Solid black Shelter: Blount County Animal Center (Maryville, TN)

Drapurr is a sleek adult black cat with classic good looks. As an adult, he may be a bit more settled than a kitten, and ready to relax by your side. If you love panther-like house cats, Drapurr is one to meet.

👉 Meet Drapurr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center

Phone: (865) 273-3751

Mysterio is a young male cat at the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center. His exact coloring isn’t listed, but he’s a domestic shorthair boy looking for a family to call his own. If you’re open to meeting a surprise sweetheart, ask the shelter about Mysterio.

👉 Meet Mysterio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maryville, TN, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or filling out an adoption application. Your home could be the happy ending one of these cats is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.