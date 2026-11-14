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🚔 Maryville TN public safety jobs with multiple openings
Maryville has a steady need for people who can keep workplaces and neighbors safe. Here are a few solid public safety roles hiring now.
Security Guard – Senior Living Campus
- Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.66 – $19.43 per hour
You’ll patrol a retirement community campus, respond to emergency calls, secure buildings and vehicles, and work closely with residents and staff. Full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, a 403(b) with 3% employer match, and extra perks like tuition help and pet insurance.
Alternate listing (same job, different site): Security Guard – Covenant Living
Field Site Safety Supervisor – Industrial Projects
- Employer: Cherokee Millwright, Inc. (EMCOR Group)
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)
This role leads safety efforts on construction and millwright projects—training crews, enforcing OSHA rules, auditing job sites, and supporting project managers. Best fit if you have a safety degree or 5+ years in safety, plus 3+ years construction/millwright experience and are comfortable with travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Maryville.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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