Maryville has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance at love. Here are a few wonderful pups who are ready (or almost ready) to meet their new families.

Breed: French Bulldog (blue brindle)

French Bulldog (blue brindle) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter: Boston Terrier Rescue of East Tennessee

Location: Maryville, TN

Chrissy is a beautiful blue brindle French Bulldog who spent her early life as a breeder dog. Now she’s discovering what it means to be a loved companion. She’s learning that people can be gentle, enjoy snuggling, and like to just hang out with their dogs.

Right now, Chrissy can be a bit standoffish, so she’ll do best with an adopter who can offer patience, kindness, and time to help her feel safe and secure. In the right home, she has a wonderful chance to blossom.

👉 Meet Christina Kline KY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Blount County Animal Center

Location: Maryville, TN

Snow White is a lovely medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a beautiful white coat. She’s waiting at Blount County Animal Center for someone to notice her and bring her home. For details on her personality, whether she’s good with kids or other pets, and her medical/vaccine status, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Snow White and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Poodle

Standard Poodle Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Blount County Animal Center

Location: Maryville, TN

Mitchell is a young Standard Poodle with a sleek black coat. Poodles are often smart and active, so Mitchell may be a great match for someone who enjoys training, walks, and mental games. To learn more about his temperament, grooming needs, and health/vaccine status, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 Meet Mitchell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maryville, TN, please consider visiting Boston Terrier Rescue of East Tennessee or Blount County Animal Center to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.