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🏥 Maryville TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Maryville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to retail health. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
Registered Nurse (RN) Resident – Winter 2027, Cardiac Telemetry
- Employer: Prisma Health (at Blount Memorial Hospital)
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Best for: New grad RNs with < 1 year experience
Nurse residency program with structured classes, simulation labs, and one‑on‑one mentoring while you build skills in cardiac telemetry. Great fit if you’re just out of nursing school and want strong support as you start your RN career.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Proud Moments ABA
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: Part-time (potential for full-time hours)
- Perks: $1,000 signing bonus for active RBTs with open availability; paid training; medical, dental, vision, 401(k) for eligible full-timers
Center-based ABA role providing 1:1 support to children with autism in partnership with BCBAs. Good option if you love working with kids and want a clear growth path in behavioral health.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Pharmacy Technician)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $35.75/hour (hourly, based on experience and other factors)
- Requirements: High school diploma/GED, PTCB certification, 1+ year pharmacy tech experience
Lead day‑to‑day pharmacy operations, supervise techs and cashiers, and support immunizations and health services under a pharmacist. Strong pick if you’re an experienced tech ready for leadership and like a mix of customer service and operations.
Licensed/Registered Optician – Walmart Supercenter #7239
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 2809 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804
- Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)
- Pay: $32.50 – $45.50/hour plus potential premiums and incentives
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U)
Support customers in the vision center with prescriptions, eyewear choices, and orders. Great for licensed opticians who want strong hourly pay, benefits, and predictable daytime shifts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Maryville.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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