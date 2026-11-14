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🛒 Maryville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $40K+ Options
Maryville’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from finance call centers to big-box retail. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Resolution Specialist
- Employer: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc
- Location: Maryville, TN (Hybrid: 4 days in office, 1 day remote after training)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $20.39–$21.75/hr + bonus, about $42,000–$60,000/year
Work in loan servicing and collections, handling about 100 outbound calls a day to help customers get back on track with their mortgage. Good fit if you’re organized, goal-driven, and want a clear path to $50K–$60K with performance bonuses and a secured training bonus in your first four months.
PT Deli Bakery Sales Associate
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 1707 Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN
- Type: Listed as Full-time (role title says PT)
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers in the deli and bakery, keep displays stocked, and follow food safety rules. This is a good pick if you like staying active on your feet, enjoy a fast-paced grocery setting, and want to build basic retail skills.
Certified Vision Associate - ABO
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7239
- Location: 2809 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Opening, Morning
- Pay: $20.50–$33.50/hr + incentives and possible premiums
Support customers in the vision center, verify prescriptions, and help them choose lenses and frames. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.
Vision Sales Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7239
- Location: 2809 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing
- Pay: $17–$30/hr + incentives and possible premiums
Similar to the Certified Vision role but focused on sales and customer support in the eye care center, with later shifts. You’ll help customers pick eyewear and process orders, with access to the same benefits and education perks.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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