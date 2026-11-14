Maryville’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from finance call centers to big-box retail. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc Location: Maryville, TN (Hybrid: 4 days in office, 1 day remote after training)

(Hybrid: 4 days in office, 1 day remote after training) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $20.39–$21.75/hr + bonus, about $42,000–$60,000/year

Work in loan servicing and collections, handling about 100 outbound calls a day to help customers get back on track with their mortgage. Good fit if you’re organized, goal-driven, and want a clear path to $50K–$60K with performance bonuses and a secured training bonus in your first four months.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1707 Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN

Type: Listed as Full-time (role title says PT)

Listed as (role title says PT) Pay: Not listed

Help customers in the deli and bakery, keep displays stocked, and follow food safety rules. This is a good pick if you like staying active on your feet, enjoy a fast-paced grocery setting, and want to build basic retail skills.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7239

Location: 2809 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Opening, Morning

Pay: $20.50–$33.50/hr + incentives and possible premiums

Support customers in the vision center, verify prescriptions, and help them choose lenses and frames. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7239

Location: 2809 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Pay: $17–$30/hr + incentives and possible premiums

Similar to the Certified Vision role but focused on sales and customer support in the eye care center, with later shifts. You’ll help customers pick eyewear and process orders, with access to the same benefits and education perks.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.