Maryville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names and local pros hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Maryville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 per year (USA, TN, Maryville)

Lead a team in Amazon’s last-mile network, keeping safety, quality, and on-time delivery on track. This role is hands-on and active (on your feet, lifting up to 49 lbs, flexible shifts) and comes with Amazon’s full benefits, stock, and sign-on package.

Employer: AbilityLinks (recruiting for Amazon)

AbilityLinks (recruiting for Amazon) Location: Maryville, TN

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Similar Area Manager work in Amazon’s operations network, but posted as an internship through AbilityLinks. Good option if you want leadership experience in logistics and are open to flexible hours, weekends, and physical work.

Employer: Cherokee Millwright, Inc. (an EMCOR company)

(an EMCOR company) Location: Maryville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a busy industrial warehouse organized and safe—handling inventory records, shipping/receiving paperwork, and operating forklifts and smaller delivery trucks. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with physical work, and want a steady role with a large construction/services group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.