Maryville has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these whiskered neighbors who need you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Shelter: Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center

Phone: (865) 273-3751

Hannah is a tiny girl with a big future ahead of her. As a young kitten, she’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn the house rules from the start. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Hannah could be your match.

👉 Meet Hannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Shelter: Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center

Phone: (865) 273-3751

Harrison is another adorable kitten looking for a safe, loving home. Kittens like Harrison do best with people who can give them time, toys, and gentle guidance as they grow. If you’ve been wanting a playful buddy, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Harrison and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Brown Tabby

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Shelter: Blount County Animal Center

Handsome Dickory wears a classic brown tabby coat. As a young cat, he’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of curiosity and fun. He’s ready to settle into a home where he can explore, nap in sunny spots, and bond with his people.

👉 Meet Dickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Shelter: Blount County Animal Center

Dock is a striking gray/blue tabby with a soft, sleek look. Being a young cat, he’s active and alert, but old enough to have a bit more calm than a tiny kitten. He’d love a home that offers playtime, gentle affection, and a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet Dock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Black (all)

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Shelter: Blount County Animal Center

Beautiful Dawn is a sleek black adult cat who’s ready for a fresh start. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion. Dawn is waiting for someone who will give her a quiet, loving home and a soft place to sleep.

👉 Meet Dawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Color: Black (all)

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Shelter: Blount County Animal Center

Eclipse is a stunning longhaired black cat with a soft, fluffy coat. As an adult, she’s ready to move right into your routine and enjoy a stable, loving home. Regular brushing and quiet time together will help her shine even more.

👉 Meet Eclipse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maryville, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the shelters listed above to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter details, or visit their websites to start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.