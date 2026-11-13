Maryville’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both new and experienced reps. If you like meeting people, solving problems, and earning from your results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cleft of the Rock, Inc.

Cleft of the Rock, Inc. Location: Maryville, TN (local territory, in-person)

Type: Full-time | Independent Contractor

Salary: Commission-based, average $65,000–$85,000/year, optional base draw first 6 weeks

Work with local businesses and individuals to offer supplemental insurance that protects families and teams. This is a good fit if you’re new to sales but hungry to learn, with comprehensive training, licensing help, and mentorship built in.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Maryville / Knoxville territory, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Great pay + bonus program (exact amount not listed)

Hit the road to visit business customers Tuesday–Friday, with Mondays for planning your week. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of sales experience, want to own a territory, and like strong benefits, 401(k) with 6% match from day one, and clear training and support.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Maryville / Knoxville territory, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Great pay + bonus program (exact amount not listed)

Manage and grow a book of business while prospecting for new accounts across many industries. You’ll get 4 weeks of sales training plus a 12-week mentorship, strong benefits, and tools like phone and internet allowance and mileage reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.