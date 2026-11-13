Maryville’s trades scene is busy right now—solid options if you like working with your hands and want steady, local work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Maryville, TN.

Employer: Cherokee Millwright, Inc.

Cherokee Millwright, Inc. Location: Maryville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is for a multi-craft millwright who can install, move, align, and rebuild heavy machinery. Good fit if you like varied work across trades like millwrighting, pipefitting, welding, and rigging, and don’t mind a physical, hands-on job around industrial equipment.

Employer: Mr. Handyman of E. Nashville & Hendersonville

Location: Maryville, TN (37803)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$28/hour, based on experience

This is a “do-it-all” handyman role doing home and light commercial repairs (carpentry, drywall, light plumbing/electrical, etc.). They provide a company van, fuel card, iPad, paid vacation, holidays, and medical/dental/vision, while the office handles calls and scheduling so you can focus on the work.

Employer: Southern Glass Company

Location: Maryville, TN 37801 (Hybrid on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hour

This job is all about commercial glass and caulking—storefronts, curtain walls, doors, and glazing systems. Great if you have glazing experience, strong attention to detail, and want long-term work with 100% paid employee medical insurance, profit sharing, retirement, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.