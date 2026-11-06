📅 Smartphone Hacks tech class at Blount County Library

📅 Learn hidden tricks on your smartphone at the library

Blount County Public Library is hosting a tech class called “Beyond the Basics – Smartphone Hacks” on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 10:30 AM.

Location: 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804.

You’ll learn:

Hidden settings and features most people never use

Ways to make your phone faster

Tips to keep it safer

How to customize it so it’s easier for you to use

Registration is required. Use the “Register here” link on the event page to sign up before the class.