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🐶 Gentle, Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Maryville TN
Maryville has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting to meet you.
Levi Allen KY
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $725
- Shelter: Boston Terrier Rescue of East Tennessee
- Location note: Listed in Maryville, TN (name includes KY)
About Levi Allen:
Levi Allen spent his early life in a barn and has decided that living in a house is pretty great. He’s a lovable, 15 lb puppy who is working on housebreaking and leash walking. He does very well with playful dogs and is likely best with older children. The rescue notes he will probably grow into a larger Boston Terrier.
👉 Meet Levi Allen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finn Patrick McGee KY
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Age: Adult (about 7 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $425
- Shelter: Boston Terrier Rescue of East Tennessee
- Location note: Listed in Maryville, TN (name includes KY)
About Finn:
Finn Patrick McGee is a 7-year-old Boston Terrier who was sadly dumped, but a kind person reached out to rescue for help. He is timid at first when coming into foster care, but he has already decided his foster mom is pretty wonderful and follows her around, tail wagging. The rescue is still getting to know him, so more information will be coming soon.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ruby
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center
- Phone: (865) 273-3751
About Ruby:
Ruby is listed as “Coming Soon”, so details are still on the way. We do know she’s a young female Black Mouth Cur/Beagle mix at Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center. If you’re interested in an energetic, hound-type companion, she may be a great match once she’s ready.
👉 Meet Ruby and watch for updates on adoptapet
Bam Bam
- Breed: Chihuahua / Italian Greyhound mix
- Age: Senior (about 11 years)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center
- Phone: (865) 273-3751
About Bam Bam:
Bam Bam is an 11-year-old gentleman who thought he had a forever home, until his family left him with a pet-sitter and never came back. He’s described as:
- Sweet, quiet, and gentle-natured
- A fan of long, leisurely walks
- Very happy with cozy beds and good food
He’s looking for a true forever family who will give him safety, routine, and love for the rest of his golden years.
👉 Meet Bam Bam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Maryville, TN, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the safe, loving place one of these dogs has been waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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