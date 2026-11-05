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Maryville
🏥 Maryville, TN Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles Open
3 days ago
Maryville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital, home health, retail pharmacy, and private care are all adding staff. Good mix of bedside, lab, leadership, and flexible PRN/part‑time work.
Medical Laboratory Scientist – Microbiology (Days, FT)
- Employer: Prisma Health
- Location: Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Conduct and support microbiology lab testing to help diagnose and treat disease. Great fit if you’re ASCP/AMT certified, detail‑oriented, and want a stable day‑shift role in a hospital lab.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Health (Part Time)
- Employer: Amedisys Home Health
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: Part-time (2 days/week, includes Saturdays)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide in‑home nursing care, vitals, med reviews, and patient teaching. Good for LPNs with 1+ year clinical experience who want steady hours but a lighter schedule.
RN – Home Health PRN Weekends
- Employer: Amedisys Home Health
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: PRN (weekends, as needed)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Coordinate and oversee home health care plans, perform assessments, manage meds, and supervise LPNs/HHAs. Designed for RNs with home health experience who want flexible, weekend‑only work.
Physical Therapist – Home Health PRN Weekends
- Employer: Amedisys Home Health
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: PRN (weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients maintain and improve mobility at home through PT interventions and re‑exams. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT with at least a year of experience and want extra weekend income.
Certified Medical Assistant – Primary Care (FT, Days)
- Employer: Prisma Health
- Location: BMPG Primary Care – Joule St, Maryville/Alcoa area
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support a primary care practice with vitals, rooming, injections, point‑of‑care testing, and front‑office tasks. Great entry point if you’re a certified MA looking for regular weekday hours.
Nurse Manager – Outpatient Oncology (FT, Days)
- Employer: Prisma Health
- Location: Outpatient Oncology Infusion, Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a 24/7 outpatient oncology infusion service—staffing, budgeting, quality, and patient care. Best for BSN RNs with 3+ years’ experience who are ready for or already in nurse leadership.
Travel RN – Labor & Delivery
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Maryville, TN (travel contract)
- Type: Travel/contract
- Salary: Pay range shared per assignment (exact not listed here)
Take L&D travel assignments while working with one recruiter and no mid‑contract pay cuts. Good for RNs with recent acute L&D experience who want to travel but keep things transparent and stable.
Pharmacist (Part Time)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Provide patient‑focused retail pharmacy care, immunizations, and medication counseling. Strong option if you want flexible scheduling, solid benefits (with enough hours), and room to move into leadership.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Ohana Home Care LLC
- Location: Maryville, TN (training in Oak Ridge, TN)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour
Help clients stay safely at home with daily care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Great for caring people (CNA a plus, not required) who want flexible hours and meaningful one‑on‑one work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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