🏥 Maryville, TN Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles Open

Maryville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital, home health, retail pharmacy, and private care are all adding staff. Good mix of bedside, lab, leadership, and flexible PRN/part‑time work.

Employer: Prisma Health

Prisma Health Location: Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville, TN

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Conduct and support microbiology lab testing to help diagnose and treat disease. Great fit if you’re ASCP/AMT certified, detail‑oriented, and want a stable day‑shift role in a hospital lab.

Employer: Amedisys Home Health

Location: Maryville, TN

Type: Part-time (2 days/week, includes Saturdays)

Salary: Not listed

Provide in‑home nursing care, vitals, med reviews, and patient teaching. Good for LPNs with 1+ year clinical experience who want steady hours but a lighter schedule.

Employer: Amedisys Home Health

Location: Maryville, TN

Type: PRN (weekends, as needed)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Coordinate and oversee home health care plans, perform assessments, manage meds, and supervise LPNs/HHAs. Designed for RNs with home health experience who want flexible, weekend‑only work.

Employer: Amedisys Home Health

Location: Maryville, TN

Type: PRN (weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Help patients maintain and improve mobility at home through PT interventions and re‑exams. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT with at least a year of experience and want extra weekend income.

Employer: Prisma Health

Location: BMPG Primary Care – Joule St, Maryville/Alcoa area

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support a primary care practice with vitals, rooming, injections, point‑of‑care testing, and front‑office tasks. Great entry point if you’re a certified MA looking for regular weekday hours.

Employer: Prisma Health

Location: Outpatient Oncology Infusion, Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville, TN

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 24/7 outpatient oncology infusion service—staffing, budgeting, quality, and patient care. Best for BSN RNs with 3+ years’ experience who are ready for or already in nurse leadership.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Maryville, TN (travel contract)

Type: Travel/contract

Travel/contract Salary: Pay range shared per assignment (exact not listed here)

Take L&D travel assignments while working with one recruiter and no mid‑contract pay cuts. Good for RNs with recent acute L&D experience who want to travel but keep things transparent and stable.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Maryville, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Provide patient‑focused retail pharmacy care, immunizations, and medication counseling. Strong option if you want flexible scheduling, solid benefits (with enough hours), and room to move into leadership.

Employer: Ohana Home Care LLC

Location: Maryville, TN (training in Oak Ridge, TN)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour

Help clients stay safely at home with daily care, light housekeeping, and companionship. Great for caring people (CNA a plus, not required) who want flexible hours and meaningful one‑on‑one work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.