🛒 Maryville, TN Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $28/hr

Maryville’s retail scene is busy right now—big box stores and clubs are hiring across different shifts. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Location: Maryville, TN

Salary: From $17.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

+ Type: Part-time

You’ll help members pick the right tires, install/rotate/balance them, and keep the tire bay clean and safe. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift 50+ lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and want weekly pay, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) match, and stock purchase options.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2050 East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Step into a key leadership role helping run daily store operations, from opening/closing and cash handling to stocking, displays, and coaching associates. Great for someone with retail or grocery management experience who wants benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Assistant Manager I – same role, different site.)

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7239

Location: 2809 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

Salary: $15–$28/hour + possible hourly premiums

+ possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

You’ll greet shoppers, help them find what they need in the Home department, and keep displays tidy and stocked. Comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits: health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and free education programs through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #7239

Location: 2809 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804

Salary: $15–$28/hour + possible hourly premiums

+ possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time (Opening, Morning, Mid-shift, Closing)

This role covers Hobbies & Home Improvement—helping customers, stocking, and keeping displays in shape. You may also mix paint and cut fabric. Includes the same strong Walmart benefits and paid education options.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.