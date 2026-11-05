🏥 Maryville, IL Healthcare: Multiple Emergency & Therapy Roles

Maryville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want a stable local role or a short travel contract. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Midwest Emergency Department Services (MEDS)

Midwest Emergency Department Services (MEDS) Location: Maryville, IL (St. Louis metro east)

(St. Louis metro east) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a stable, privately owned emergency medicine group that’s been around for 40+ years. You’ll get competitive pay, “A” rated malpractice with tail coverage, and the option to live in Chesterfield, St. Louis, or Springfield while working in a busy ED setting.

Employer: Midwest Emergency Department Services (MEDS)

Midwest Emergency Department Services (MEDS) Location: Maryville, IL (St. Louis metro east)

(St. Louis metro east) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar setup as the NP role, but for PAs: long-standing private EM group, competitive compensation, and top-tier malpractice with tail. Great fit if you want fast-paced ED work plus access to St. Louis schools, sports, and culture without big-city living.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Maryville, IL

Type: Contract (13 weeks, travel)

Shift: Days, 5x8s, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Short-term outpatient PTA contract working mostly with orthopedic and neuro patients (joint replacements, spine, stroke, TBI). Day shift, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, with a focus on return-to-work plans, functional testing, and close teamwork with physicians and rehab staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Maryville and the St. Louis metro turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.