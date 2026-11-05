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🏥 Maryville, IL Healthcare: Multiple Emergency & Therapy Roles
Maryville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want a stable local role or a short travel contract. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.
Nurse Practitioner – Emergency Medicine (Anderson Hospital)
- Employer: Midwest Emergency Department Services (MEDS)
- Location: Maryville, IL (St. Louis metro east)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a stable, privately owned emergency medicine group that’s been around for 40+ years. You’ll get competitive pay, “A” rated malpractice with tail coverage, and the option to live in Chesterfield, St. Louis, or Springfield while working in a busy ED setting.
Physician Assistant – Emergency Medicine (Anderson Hospital)
- Employer: Midwest Emergency Department Services (MEDS)
- Location: Maryville, IL (St. Louis metro east)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar setup as the NP role, but for PAs: long-standing private EM group, competitive compensation, and top-tier malpractice with tail. Great fit if you want fast-paced ED work plus access to St. Louis schools, sports, and culture without big-city living.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant (Outpatient)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Maryville, IL
- Type: Contract (13 weeks, travel)
- Shift: Days, 5x8s, ~40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Short-term outpatient PTA contract working mostly with orthopedic and neuro patients (joint replacements, spine, stroke, TBI). Day shift, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, with a focus on return-to-work plans, functional testing, and close teamwork with physicians and rehab staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Maryville and the St. Louis metro turn over fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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