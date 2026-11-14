Marysville has some solid front-line retail roles right now, from big national brands to a local co-op. Good mix of indoor, outdoor, and pet-focused work, with options for part-time and full-time.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Marysville, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

You’ll visit assigned stores, build eye-catching displays, manage inventory, and help drive sales for big-name brands. Comes with customizable benefits, training, growth opportunities, and some schedule flexibility with chances to pick up extra hours.

Employer: Petco

Location: 129 Marysville Mall Way, Marysville, WA 98270

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay Range: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour (start rate $17.13)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in the store. Great fit if you love pets, want a fast-paced, team-focused job, and need flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Co-op Supply Inc.

Location: Marysville, WA

Type: Part-time to near full-time ( 20–40 hours/week , in person)

Part-time to near full-time ( , in person) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Hands-on role working with indoor and outdoor plants, helping customers with gardening questions, and pitching in with cashiering and stocking in slower seasons. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount, and welcomes people with a criminal record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.